ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Social Media buzz as Andrew Kibe invites President Ruto to his Twitter Space

Lynet Okumu

See Kenyans' hilarious reaction after Andrew Kibe invited President William Ruto to one of his Twitter Spaces

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe, an American-based Kenyan YouTuber, has caused a stir on social media after he invited Kenyan President William Ruto to join one of his Twitter Space forums.

Recommended articles

Kibe, a firebrand content creator, shared a Twitter post on Wednesday, tagging Ruto and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi in the tweet.

"We are inviting you to join us in a Space at a time of your choosing. @OleItumbi. Kindly make this happen. Much appreciated," read the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

While some Kenyans were left in stitches by Kibe's invitation, others have questioned whether the President would accept such an invitation or ignore it altogether.

Kibe's invitation to the President comes amid growing tensions and political uncertainty in Kenya, with the opposition party Azimio La Umoja staging demonstrations to protest the high cost of living, among other things.

On the other hand, Kibe is known for his controversial and outspoken views on social and political issues.

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

His YouTube channel has attracted a significant following, with many Kenyans tuning in to watch his unfiltered commentary on various topics.

The invitation to President Ruto to join Kibe's Twitter Space forum has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some users hailing Kibe for his bold move.

Meanwhile, Kenyans are now looking forward to this space. They have already started planning on the issues they want the president to clarify in case he comes on board.

US-based Kenyan media personality Andrew Kibe
US-based Kenyan media personality Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Andrew Kibe rants after being hit by online scammers

However, it remains to be seen whether the President will take up Kibe's offer and join the Twitter Space forum.

Kibe's tweet has already garnered over 200,000 Twitter reactions.

Here are some of the reactions on Kibe's tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Social Media buzz as Andrew Kibe invites President Ruto to his Twitter Space

Social Media buzz as Andrew Kibe invites President Ruto to his Twitter Space

Fans speculate rift between Kinuthia &‘bestie’ after cryptic posts

Fans speculate rift between Kinuthia &‘bestie’ after cryptic posts

Kenyan content creator shares priceless moment with Rihanna [Video]

Kenyan content creator shares priceless moment with Rihanna [Video]

How Bensoul earned over Sh1 million to perform during a fan's marriage proposal

How Bensoul earned over Sh1 million to perform during a fan's marriage proposal

Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

Bahati spoils wife, Diana Marua, with luxury Sh62,000 perfume gift

Bahati spoils wife, Diana Marua, with luxury Sh62,000 perfume gift

MCA clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

MCA clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

Nadia Nakai shares healing process after AKA's death

Nadia Nakai shares healing process after AKA's death

Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri

Eunice Njeri shows off grown son for the first time [Photo]

Kamene Goro and Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Ken Ambani takes oath of office as County Executive Committee Member in charge of Public Service Administration Youth Gender Sports and Social Services.

Ex-Tausi actor Ken Ambani lands gov't job after over 20 years in film industry

MCA Tricky (left) and Comedian Eddie Butita

MCA Tricky calls out Eddie Butita over ownership of his Sh5M Jaguar