Social Media buzz as Andrew Kibe invites President Ruto to his Twitter Space

Kibe, a firebrand content creator, shared a Twitter post on Wednesday, tagging Ruto and digital strategist Dennis Itumbi in the tweet.

"We are inviting you to join us in a Space at a time of your choosing. @OleItumbi. Kindly make this happen. Much appreciated," read the tweet.

While some Kenyans were left in stitches by Kibe's invitation, others have questioned whether the President would accept such an invitation or ignore it altogether.

Kibe's invitation to the President comes amid growing tensions and political uncertainty in Kenya, with the opposition party Azimio La Umoja staging demonstrations to protest the high cost of living, among other things.

On the other hand, Kibe is known for his controversial and outspoken views on social and political issues.

His YouTube channel has attracted a significant following, with many Kenyans tuning in to watch his unfiltered commentary on various topics.

The invitation to President Ruto to join Kibe's Twitter Space forum has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with some users hailing Kibe for his bold move.

Meanwhile, Kenyans are now looking forward to this space. They have already started planning on the issues they want the president to clarify in case he comes on board.

However, it remains to be seen whether the President will take up Kibe's offer and join the Twitter Space forum.

Kibe's tweet has already garnered over 200,000 Twitter reactions.

Here are some of the reactions on Kibe's tweet