Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

In a candid interview with Mwafreeka of the Iko Nini podcast, Idioty said that he struggled to find his footing in his content creation after launching his solo career.

He also revealed that brand endorsements only started coming his way recently, but before that, he was just surviving.

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Otieno recalled that in the TOCK group, they would divide income from different clients but when he left he did not have a fallback plan.

Before leaving the group, he had just moved to a more expensive house for which he was being charged Sh15,000.

After losing his source of income, he was forced to move back to his previous studio apartment house in Juja where he paid Sh6,000.

Otieno had planned to let his brother live in the studio apartment as he started his life in the new house. However, after going solo, he had to sell some of the items he had bought to furnish the new house.

This drastic move suggests that something may have happened for Idioty to leave the group.

He however maintained that he exited to chart his own solo career as a content creator and comedian.

He thanked Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Trevor, Julius Ochieng of Wololo TV and Austin Mungai, Fred Omondi, YY comedian, for supporting him when he was down and out.

“What helped me survive was MCeeing gigs and doing native adverts with Wololo TV,” the comedian said.

Idioty added that MCeeing in clubs drained him because he would work late nights and wake up to shoot content the following day.

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that Fred Omondi and MC Pau would recommend him for gigs as well as pay him for helping them.

“I used to MC whenever Fred or MC Pau were tired and they would pay me from what they got paid. They played a big part when I left TOCK” he said.

The comedian recalled that most times he would split his bills and use the money to settle urgent ones.

“The landlord is my friend to this day. Whenever I want to leave he tells me there is no hurry,” he said.

