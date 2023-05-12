The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Denis Mwangi

Before leaving The Tales of Crazy Kennar, Useful Idioty had just moved to a more expensive house but was forced to move back to his old crib in order to cope

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty
Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Stephen Otieno, better known as Usefulidioty revealed that he has been building his brand after hitting rock bottom following his exit from Tales of Crazy Kennar (TOCK) in 2022.

Recommended articles

In a candid interview with Mwafreeka of the Iko Nini podcast, Idioty said that he struggled to find his footing in his content creation after launching his solo career.

He also revealed that brand endorsements only started coming his way recently, but before that, he was just surviving.

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty during the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards
Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty during the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty at the 2021 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Otieno recalled that in the TOCK group, they would divide income from different clients but when he left he did not have a fallback plan.

Before leaving the group, he had just moved to a more expensive house for which he was being charged Sh15,000.

After losing his source of income, he was forced to move back to his previous studio apartment house in Juja where he paid Sh6,000.

Otieno had planned to let his brother live in the studio apartment as he started his life in the new house. However, after going solo, he had to sell some of the items he had bought to furnish the new house.

READ: Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

ADVERTISEMENT

This drastic move suggests that something may have happened for Idioty to leave the group.

He however maintained that he exited to chart his own solo career as a content creator and comedian.

He thanked Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Trevor, Julius Ochieng of Wololo TV and Austin Mungai, Fred Omondi, YY comedian, for supporting him when he was down and out.

What helped me survive was MCeeing gigs and doing native adverts with Wololo TV,” the comedian said.

Idioty added that MCeeing in clubs drained him because he would work late nights and wake up to shoot content the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty
Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty Pulse Live Kenya

He explained that Fred Omondi and MC Pau would recommend him for gigs as well as pay him for helping them.

I used to MC whenever Fred or MC Pau were tired and they would pay me from what they got paid. They played a big part when I left TOCK” he said.

The comedian recalled that most times he would split his bills and use the money to settle urgent ones.

The landlord is my friend to this day. Whenever I want to leave he tells me there is no hurry,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Useful Idioty is on his way back to rebuilding his life and plans on helping his brother finish campus and then embark on building his parents a house in Kitale.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

Frida Kajala and daughter Paula open up in new reality TV show 'Behind the Gram'

Frida Kajala and daughter Paula open up in new reality TV show 'Behind the Gram'

4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

Diamond Platnumz set to perform in Kampala

Diamond Platnumz set to perform in Kampala

Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Kenyan singer wins Sh3M in US songwriting competition

Kenyan singer wins Sh3M in US songwriting competition

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Caleb Karuga poses for a photo

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Jackie Matubia

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues