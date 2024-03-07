I'm a sharpshooter, I never miss - Daddy Owen after Charlene's prayer request

The speculations arose after Charlene sought televangelist Benny Hinn's prayers to find a husband, sparking a wave of curiosity among Kenyans.

Daddy Owen - Everyone is entitled to their opinion

Speaking to local media outlets, the 'System ya Kapungala' acknowledged the public's interest in his personal life.

Gospel singer Daddy Owen

With over 20 years in the music industry, he understands the scrutiny that comes with being a public figure.

He emphasised that everyone is entitled to their opinions, and criticism is part of being in the spotlight.

"We live in a world where everyone is entitled to their own opinions. Sometimes it's hard to criticise them because you're a public figure," he said.

Relationship with Charlene Ruto

Daddy Owen clarified that his association with Charlene extends to professional collaborations, similar to his work with numerous other individuals.

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023

He emphasised that his interactions with Charlene and others are part of his philanthropic endeavors and should not be misconstrued as personal relationships.

"I have worked with Charlene on so many projects. And it's not just her alone. I work with so many other people," he said.

Addressing inquiries about the status of his relationship with Charlene, Daddy Owen emphasised the importance of fairness.

He expressed discomfort with being the sole focus of such questions, highlighting the need for Charlene to be included in discussions concerning their alleged relationship.

"At the end of the day, I feel like it will be unfair to ask me such a question about someone who is not here," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Daddy Owen's response after Charlene Ruto sent prayer request for hubby

Regarding Charlene's prayer request for a husband, Daddy Owen asserted that he had no involvement in it.

He emphasised the randomness of prayers and the inability to influence their outcomes. He distanced himself from any perceived connection to Charlene's prayer, reiterating his stance on the matter.

Responding to questions about a previous statement regarding a potential relationship, Daddy Owen maintained his sharpshooter mentality.

Pulse Live Kenya

He indicated that he rarely entertains thoughts of relationships due to his focus on other aspects of life. Emphasising his confidence, he reiterated his belief in never missing his mark, except by deliberate choice.