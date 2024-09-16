Dan Sonko’s final words to late Winnie Bwire

Mombasa-based actor Dan Sonko is grieving the loss of his former partner, Winnie Bwire, who tragically succumbed to cancer on September 5.

Winnie, an actress, was once in a relationship with Dan, and the two became a beloved couple admired by many. Although they parted ways in 2023, their bond remained respectful and strong.

The father of two joined mourners for Winnie’s requiem mass at Deliverance Mt. Zion Church in Mombasa on September 15.

A past image of the late Winnie Bwire Ndubi with her ex partner Dan Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Dan Sonko's tribute to Winnie Bwire

Dan Sonko, who has been absent from social media for a while, took the opportunity to share a heartfelt message.

The father of two revealed the conflicting emotions of hope and pain that surrounded Winnie's illness.

“Our prayer was she would come out of this victorious, and I guess in God's own way, this is a form of victory because there is no more pain for her, but there is pain right here. I don't have anything to say,” he said.

Despite their separation, Sonko’s grief highlighted the deep connection they shared, and his presence at the mass demonstrated his respect and care for her.

Winnie Bwire will be laid to rest on September 21 in Kholera, Mumias, in Kakamega County.

Why Dan Sonko ended relationship with late Winnie Bwire

Dan and Winnie parted ways in 2023, following a period filled with hopes for a bright future. In a past interview, Dan opened up about their plans to welcome a baby girl and name her Diamond.

He recalled how 2023 had started on a positive note with plans for their life together, but everything changed when Winnie was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a rare form of breast cancer.

Facing this unexpected challenge, Dan made the difficult decision to end their relationship, not out of lack of love, but to protect both of them and their children.

“I ended the relationship for Bwire, for me, and for the kids,” Sonko explained. He shared that they did not want to keep pushing through the fight when so much uncertainty loomed.

Dan Sonko revealed that part of his decision to end the relationship was rooted in the pain he had already experienced. Having lost his first wife, the thought of losing a second partner became unbearable.

“She was going through something and I was also going through something. I had some personal struggles because of her journey. For me, I was seeing death. I had questions, and I was asking God, this is number two, you want to take away from me, kwani what is going on? It affected me physically and mentally, and it was a strain,” Dan said.

Dan Sonko on struggles of being a caregiver

As Winnie fought cancer, Dan took on the role of her primary caregiver. While he gave everything he could to support her, he admitted that it took a significant toll on him.

“Being a caregiver is nothing easy. I gave everything I could but at the same time, I was losing myself.

“Part of that fear, I extended it to my kids and I was thinking about them. I have gone through a journey of grief and they have gone through the same and I did not want them to go through a second on,” he shared.

