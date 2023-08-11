The sports category has moved to a new website.

4 surprising professions Jalang'o tested before shooting to TV fame

Lynet Okumu

Jalang'o the waiter! Did you know that Jalang'o did this & 3 other surprising jobs before making a debut on TV?

Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'
Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, is a name that has become synonymous with success and entertainment in Kenya.

However, before gracing our screens and captivating our hearts, Jalang'o embarked on a journey that was far from ordinary.

In a candid revelation during a past interview with a local media house, he shed light on the diverse range of odd jobs he undertook to make ends meet.

Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'
READ: Raila, Jalang'o party the night away amid purge against ODM rebels

It was in the realm of demolition, not construction, that he began his journey. Back then, little did he know that individuals like Octopizzo, who crossed paths with him, would later become prominent figures in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

"Mjengo kwanza si ya kujenga, ya kubomoa. Tukiwa na akina Octopizzo kwanza i din't even know this is the guy who would later become the Octopizzo," Jalang'o said.

He revealed that he ventured into the hospitality industry as a waiter in Embakasi. With his uncle's workshop nearby, he donned a waiter's apron and served patrons with dedication.

"Hoteli i have done. I have been a waiter In Embakasi. My uncle used to have his workshop on this side and the hotel was on the left. I served people there," he said.

Jalang'o
Dance floors became Jalang'o's stages long before the spotlight found him.

And it was in the unlikeliest of places, a club named Styles owned by Senator Malala, where Jalang'o and his friends showcased their talents.

"I have danced for the longest. And guess where we danced? We danced for Senator Malala in a club called That's why Malala has always been my friend. he used to have a club in Kakamega called Styles. That's where I also recorded my first song," he said.

Jalang'o
READ: Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Alongside dancing, he was part of a group that ventured into music. Collaborating with his friends Waks and Bishop, he recorded their first song, 'Tumechill.' It was an era of exploration, where their creativity knew no bounds.

Reflecting on his stay in Kakamega, Jalang'o highlighted both the struggles and the camaraderie that defined that period.

The challenges they faced were unique, as they dealt with being arrested frequently for selling stolen books.

"I stayed in Kakamega for four months only, because we were being arrested everyday for stolen books hapo nje ya Muliro Gardens," he said.

Lang'ata MP Felix Oduor 'Jalang'o'
READ: Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Jalang'o's journey echoed a universal theme – the fight against poverty.

