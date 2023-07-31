Raila, Jalang'o party the night away amid purge against ODM rebels [Video]

The chance meeting took place on Sunday and marked the first time the two have come face-to-face since Jalang'o's controversial decision to support President William Ruto.

According to MP Amisi, Odinga attended the party after concluding a meeting with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jalang'o's move to align himself with President Ruto earlier this year has been a significant point of contention within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, led by Raila Odinga.

The MP's departure from the opposition's ranks raised eyebrows and stirred discussions on the political landscape in Kenya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks with Lang'ata MP Jalang'o and former Governor Mwangi wa iria during a birthday party at Saboti MP Caleb Amisi's house Pulse Live Kenya

The birthday gathering provided a rare opportunity for the two politicians to interact after months of apparent political distance.

Both Jalang'o and Raila Odinga maintained a cordial demeanour during the celebration, engaging in friendly exchanges and light-hearted conversations.

Since Jalang'o departed from the opposition camp, ODM has initiated disciplinary proceedings against rebel MPs who chose to support President Ruto and deviate from the party's official line.

The party leadership expressed their disappointment in the MPs' decisions and considered taking appropriate measures to maintain party discipline.

It remains unclear whether Jalang'o's meeting with Raila Odinga will have any bearing on the ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

Jalang’o appeared before the ODM Disciplinary Committee on July 25, and was represented by Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, who interestingly was also summoned due to his association with President Ruto.

On July 15, the MP pleaded with the head of state to help pass a message to Odinga to spare him.

Political pundits eagerly await any statements or actions from the ODM leadership in response to this unexpected encounter.

During the party, other political figures were also present such as former Water CS Eugene Wamalwa, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.