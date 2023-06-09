David Moya responds to claims of 'dumping' Mama Mboga

Many have suggested that the TikToker now focuses on his businesses, which is why he no longer frequents marketplaces as he used to.

During his conversation with Eve Mungai, Moya addressed the claims, stating that there are individuals who lack authenticity.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He further emphasized that he currently runs his own foundation, dedicated to assisting the less fortunate in society.

According to Moya, he hasn't been recording videos on the streets recently because his foundation takes a proactive approach by identifying those in need before providing assistance, and this effort is intended to be a long-term commitment.

He further explained that simply giving someone a packet of maize flour may not be effective in the long run, as they would still need it the following day and he might not be there to provide it again.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Moya's criteria for identifying those in need

Moya further explained that his team is responsible for conducting thorough background checks to ensure that individuals qualify for assistance.

For instance, if someone is seriously ill, they will verify the information and personally visit the person in need, having all the necessary details including their location.

He emphasized that he is not interested in seeking attention by simply donating items on the streets and then disappearing, solely for the purpose of maintaining a positive image.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Moya added that although he used to film his videos at the marketplace when he started creating content, he always took into account the impact he left on those individuals.