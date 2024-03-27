The sports category has moved to a new website.

Deejay Xclusive leaves NRG Radio for Radio Africa, a day after Mwalimu Rachel

Amos Robi

Deejay Xclusive has been with NRG for six years and hosted the drive show alongside Mwalimu Rachel

NRG Radio has bid adieu to yet another prominent figure, as Deejay Xclusive has announced his departure from the station after six years of service.

Taking to social media platforms, Deejay Xclusive made the heartfelt announcement, expressing gratitude for the opportunities afforded to him during his tenure at NRG Radio.

He bid farewell to his colleagues, management, and most importantly, the loyal fans who tuned in faithfully over the years.

"I hereby announce my resignation from the company. I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the management.

"I bid farewell to my colleagues, Management, and most importantly to the Fans that have tuned in every day for the last 6 years while I was on air," he wrote, reflecting on his journey at the station.

His departure comes on the heels of Mwalimu Rachel's announcement of her resignation, shared with her followers on March 26, 2024.

In her post, she expressed gratitude for the incredible journey she had experienced at NRG Radio and excitement for the next chapter in her career.

“Indeed it is true that I have resigned from NRG Radio. It has been an incredible journey of 6 years, and I’m grateful for my time there," Mwalimu Rachel wrote, acknowledging the support of her colleagues and the valuable experiences gained during her tenure.

While bidding farewell to her NRG Radio family, Mwalimu Rachel who hosted the station's drive show alongside Deejay Xclusive expressed eagerness for the upcoming chapter in her career.

She promised her loyal listeners and esteemed clients that her presence would return to the airwaves in due time.

Indeed, Mwalimu Rachel has since joined Radio Africa Group, although the specific station she will be joining remains undisclosed.

Sources close to this writer have since intimated that Deejay Xclusive is also joining Radio Africa Group although it is not clear which station they will be joining.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
