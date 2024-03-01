Maqbul Mohammed re-joins Capital FM after 3 years

Media personality and actor Makbul 'Buli' Mohamed, affectionately known as Maqbull, has returned to the airwaves of Capital FM three years after he departed.

Maqbull will be gracing the airwaves once again, taking over the morning show on Capital FM from Soni Adriance, who has been at the helm since 2021.

As Soni bids farewell to her listeners, she warmly welcomes Maqbull, expressing her anticipation to finally meet him in person after years of listening to his captivating voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so excited. It's great to have you and finally meet you, and honestly, I will be pestering you for music constantly. I can't wait to listen to you in the mornings," exclaimed an enthusiastic Soni.

For Maqbull, the return to Capital FM is a joyous reunion with a station he called home for 12 memorable years before embarking on new adventures.

Media personality Maqbul Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his return, Maqbull expressed his delight at being back and reminisced about the camaraderie and vibrancy of the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It feels good to be back. New location, Two Rivers, DJ Adrian—it feels like yesterday," remarked Maqbull.

Maqbul Mohammed's media career

Maqbull's illustrious career in broadcasting spans over a decade, during which he has endeared himself to audiences across the nation with his captivating presence and distinctive voice.

His previous roles at Nation Media Group and NRG Radio have further solidified his status as a household name in the Kenyan media landscape.

Media personality Maqbul Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

After departing Capital FM in 2021, Maqbull ventured into new territories, joining Nation Media Group, where he spearheaded the radio department between April and December 2021.

Subsequently, in February 2022, he made a splash at NRG Radio, assuming the role of head of radio which he held until June 2022.

Beyond his achievements in radio, Maqbull has left an indelible mark on the Kenyan entertainment scene with his iconic performances in television programs such as 'Reflections', 'Makutano Junction', and 'Auntie Boss'.

Maqbull Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT