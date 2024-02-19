The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Denis Mwangi

Elsa Majimbo explains why she deleted a video confession of her former mentor Naomi Campbell

Elsa Majimbo and Naomi Campbell
Elsa Majimbo and Naomi Campbell

In recent days, the social media sphere in Kenya and across the globe has been abuzz with news about Elsa Majimbo, the Kenyan chess prodigy and comedic sensation, and Naomi Campbell, the British supermodel.

Recommended articles

The news has been sparked by Majimbo's candid revelations about her relationship with Campbell, the genesis and how they eventually fell out.

The story dates back to December 2020, when Majimbo, riding the wave of her pandemic-induced viral fame, reached out to Campbell during one of the supermodel's visits to Nairobi.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This bold move led to an invitation from Campbell to join her on vacation, marking the beginning of what many saw as a promising mentor-mentee relationship.

Their shared experiences, from a getaway trip to appearances on Campbell's vlog and discussions about potential projects, painted a picture of mutual admiration and support.

However, as Majimbo revealed in an emotional TikTok video, the relationship was not without its complexities.

The detailed account provided a rare glimpse into the pressures and challenges that come with navigating relationships in the limelight.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key elements in the fallout was a misunderstanding over a proposed documentary project, which Majimbo pursued independently, despite Campbell proposing the idea to her.

This led to a rift between the two, with Campbell expressing disappointment over what she perceived as a lack of communication and respect for her mentorship.

According to Majimbo, Naomi also claimed to have been behind her fast rise to fame, which the comedian disputed, saying that Naomi was a key resource but not the person who ‘made her’.

She also admitted that the Campbell introduced her to influential people in Hollywood

Following the fallout, Majimbo noted a decline in her influence in the celebrity world and attributed it to the ties she cut with the supermodel.

ADVERTISEMENT
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell DailyMail

“Things started going very badly for me. I thought it was because of the situation [with Naomi], but I wanted to be sure,” she said in the video.

Despite her attempts to reconcile, including apology texts and efforts to reconnect through mutual acquaintances, the response from Campbell was not forthcoming.

Majimbo said that during that period when the two were not in association, she turned to alcohol but eventually managed to get her life back in order.

READ: Elsa Majimbo ends relationship after boyfriend's shocking question

ADVERTISEMENT

“Naomi obviously never force-fed me alcohol. The situation led to the action. My action. As I said, my part was played and responsibility is mine,” she said in a post clarifying the video.

Now Majimbo has deleted the video citing that she is prioritising peace in her life, but still stands by the words she shared.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

AKU Convocation: Several media personalities among graduates [List]

AKU Convocation: Several media personalities among graduates [List]

Tony Kwalanda reveals reason for breakup with Joyce Maina 3 years later

Tony Kwalanda reveals reason for breakup with Joyce Maina 3 years later

Enock Sikolia reveals why he left Citizen TV & betrayal by friends in politics

Enock Sikolia reveals why he left Citizen TV & betrayal by friends in politics

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

Lupita Nyong’o makes history with another achievement in her career

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

5 things to know about the new Bob Marley movie

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

William Getumbe

Kisii Gospel singer William Getumbe under fire for 'blasphemy' in new song

Swaleh Mdoe

Tafakari ya Babu: Swaleh Mdoe's tale on how lady cheated on hubby with a guard goes viral

Burna Boy takes a swipe at Davido

The real joke is in your DP, Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll