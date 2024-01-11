The sports category has moved to a new website.

Elsa Majimbo ends relationship after boyfriend's shocking question

Amos Robi

Majimbo said she was angered by the question and has not heard from her boyfriend since

Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend
Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend

U.S.-based influencer and content creator Elsa Majimbo has narrated how her boyfriend's reaction led to her breaking up with him.

In a social media post she shared Majimbo revealed that she was set to speak at a panel in Miami, Florida and her wardrobe choice posed a problem for the technical crew to mic her up as she was in a dress.

A suggestion then came to allow her to have her microphone from the underpants, which she had no issue with.

Her problem however emerged when she was taken to a dressing room and instead of the man allowing her to do it herself, she lifted her dress up and did it himself something Majimbo did not like.

"I was wearing a dress which was strapless so the mic would not hold we figured out a solution to get miced from my underwear.

Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend
Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend

READ: Elsa Majimbo introduces mzungu boyfriend [Photos]

"He shows me a room, he goes in with he lifts my dress cause i thought he was going to leave me and go," Majimbo narrated.

She however contained her anger and participated in the panel after which she called her boyfriend and narrated to him the ordeal. The boyfriend however asked her whether she was in a way flirting with the technician.

"After the panel is done I am angry, I am storming to my room and the first person i called my boyfriend and told him what had happened and the first thing he asked was do you think maybe he thought you were flirting with him," Majimbo added.

Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend
Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend

READ: Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

The question angered Majimbo who immediately decided to cut ties with him forever and has since not heard a word from him.

"Immediately he said that I said to him whats going to happen is I am going to hang up this phone and you will never hear from me again, you will never see me again you will never get a chance to smell me again, it will be like I never existed.

"True to my word to this day he has never heard from me again," she said.

Majimbo introduced her boyfriend in December 2022 and have been together for a year now.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
