Diamond Confesses how he misses Wema Sepetu, reminisces their old romance

While promoting his new single #Naanjaje, Platnumz said that the tune reminds him of the good old days when he was deeply in love with actress Wema Sepetu.

Chibu Dangote opted to walk his fans down the memory lane to the days they used to stay indoors for weeks; everything was still rosy and flowery.

“Nikiitazama hii video, hususan kipande hiki nakumbuka mbali sana...enzi za Mahaba mazito na Madam....Enzi ambazo tulikuwa tunajifungia chumbani wiki nzima, nakwepa kurecord na ata show ikitokea naitaftia sababu ya kutokuwepo...” said Platnumz in part.

He added that sometimes he wishes to fall in love but then again he remembers he is not always lucky when it comes to love.

“...kiukweli wimbo huu wakati nautoa, sikuuchukulia serious....niliutoa tu kama bonus kwakujua mashabiki zangu wamenimiss kunisikia nikiimba hivyo..Licha ya kupokelewa na Kupendwa sana ulivyotoka...for some reason kadri muda uendanvyo nimejikuta naupenda saana, na mbaya zaidi kila niusikiapo unanifanya nitamani tena kumpenda mtu, na kuwa tena wenye Mahusiano......japo ghafla akili timamu hunijiaga, na kunambia "Simba Jifocusie zako kwenye kazi mwaya "🚶‍♂️ .... #Naanzaje” said Diamond.

In October 2018, Wema said that disclosed that when she broke up with the Iyena singer, it was such a big fight that they never used to talk or see eye to eye.

“Watu walikuwa wamezoe ile hali kwamba mimi na Naseeb hatuko okay. Kwa sababu mimi na Naseeb tulivyoachana ikawa ni vita hatukusemeshana kabisa yaani tulikuwa maadui for three years. Kwahiyo tukawa hatuongei hatusemeshani na watu wakawa wamezoea hio hali kwamba hawa wawili hawawezi kusemeshana. ,” said Wema.

Envy Zari

In November 2020, Wema disclosed that she used to envy Zari Hassan when she hooked up with Diamond Platnumz after their breakup.

According to Wema, she felt like Zari was living her dream life with Diamond and her (Zari) getting pregnant for him within months of meeting used to disturbed her a lot.

Ms Sepetu also disclosed that she had a blood covenant with Platnumz at a time they were deeply in Love.

Back in February 2018, Ms Hassan alleged that Wema broke her marriage with Diamond.