Diamond Platnumz and his son make memories in the sun [Photos]

Naseeb Junior's mother Tanasha Donna was not present at the function which took place in Tanzania but Diamond's mother was seen at the event.

Diamond's mother popularly known as Mama Dangote was even filmed trying to bond with his grand child as his father looked on.

Pulse Live Kenya

The photos that Diamond has shared have raised mixed reactions on his Instagram page with the majority of his friends and fans calling Junior 'Young Lion'.

Mama Dangote said responded to the photos by saying that Diamond and his son are twins while his all time friend Baba Levo commented by saying that Naseeb Jr is their son.

Social media reactions

hus_na225 Yan yule tanasha ulitakiwa uzae nae ata watoto wa 4 mana uwo mfanano.

its_r.a.m.a saa hii zari anambia tiffah make a video saying I miss you papaa.

monsternov chibu dangote brother kamanda fundi mnyama baharia don mnyamweziii.

africatopmedia Am proud to be a Kenyan nashkuru pia sisi wakenya tuko na chibu dangote wetu young simba.

Pulse Live Kenya

martha.jaden huyu mtoto nahisi hadi huko chini mmefanana kwa kweli.

jaydon.tz Kesho lazima harmonize apost akiwa na zuu wake.

smile_of_gucci slide no 3 ata vidole mnaeka the same ..wee.this is what we call carbon copy.

lulu_tako Kati ya watoto wako wote huyu ndio anakufanana kabsaaa. Tanasha kwani alikua na mashini ile ya photocopy ju hiyo mfanano umezidi.

How Diamond Platnumz spends time with his kids

Platnumz who is a father of four is fond of sharing clips enjoying life with kids that he sired with Zari, Latiffa and Nillan who live in South Africa with their mother.

Diamond has never shied off from sharing photos and clips of him dancing with his daughter Latiffah whenever he is in SA.

The Bongo Flava star recently acquired a new iPhone 14 Pro max for his daughter who shared a video unwrapping the special gift from his dad.

Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond has a son with Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto but not much has been said about the kid.

Hamisa was on December 1 2022, forced to address critics who were saying that Platnumz is not the father of her son.

Photos of Diamond and Naseeb Jr

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya