Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Chibu Dangote took to his Instagram page to flaunt the new Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion pendant.

The Jeje maker went on to warn that artistes should avoid putting on fake Chains because they risk getting cancer.

“Gold and Diamonds💎 #HalfManHalfLion Pendant!….stop wearing fake chains young boys...there's cancer ✌🏼....USD 48,000…Tsh! 111,360,000 for de pendant.................🕊

Aye ye ye! Naondokaje sasa??? kwanza nawahi nini wakati nimeachwa???? #FRESHI @icejewlz 🙌🏼”shared Platnumz.

Singer Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million a new Chain [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The new chain come days after the star rewarded himself with a number of expensive chains plus his entire WCB crew.

On Many occasions, Platnumz is always splashing million on Gold or Diamond bracelets, Chains and finger rings, basing on the fact that he is a lover of finer things in life.

Lost Sh1.8 Million Chain

In November 2018, Simba lost a pair of his white gold and diamond chains during the first Wasafi Festival that was held in Mtwara Region.

The ‘Jibebe’ singer leaned out of his car to interact with fans and a couple of hands grabbed at his chest trying to get the chain and at the speed of lightning someone made away with it.

“Yanii hii ndio ile ‘Huamini Unachokiona’ ...Doh! kweli MTWARA Kuchele....ukiniangalia vizuri hapo baada ya kuporwa kama nikawa nina mawazo ghafla..... sjui nilitaka kulia.

Zile zilikuwa white gold na diamond nilinunua Marekani. Sikumbuki lakini hazishuki million arubanne (Ksh1.8 Million). Nilijua haziwezi kung’oka, alivyotokea mtu ghafla akazipull nilipatwa na shock.” Said Diamond.

White Gold Plated Grillz

In May 2021, the Award-winning superstar acquired a new set of expensive White Gold Plated Grillz (Solid 18kt White Gold Top & Bottom).

The WCB president shared a number of photos rocking the new Premium White Gold Top and Bottom Grillz, customized with his name ‘Simba’ and ‘Platnumz’.

According to his 'Plug', the Grilliz were worked on for two weeks, at a time the singer was in South Africa for the preparation of his 4th Studio Album.

Diamond Platnumz breaks own record as #IYO Video hits 100K in 38 Minutes & 200K in 1 hour Pulse Live Kenya

Grillz

Grillz, sometimes called “fronts,” generally are removable. In recent times, some celebrities have been flashing more than clean, white teeth at their fans. Under the spotlight, the glint from their mouths comes from "grillz" decorative covers often made of gold, silver or jewel-encrusted precious metals that snap over one or more of their teeth.