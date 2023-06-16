I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

Taking to her Instagram stories, Esma jokingly claimed that her boyfriend must have cast a love spell on her, playfully asking for the contact details of the witch doctor responsible so she can inform them that their spell is indeed working and request for even more.

“It is not a lie there is something you have done. If it is casting a love spell on me then give me the witch doctor’s contact I call him and inform him his spell is working he should add more. When you call me, I become weak… I’m so drunk in love,” Esma said.

She described feeling weak whenever he calls her and professed her love and intoxication with the relationship.

Esma is ready for baby number 3

In recent weeks, Esma has been celebrating her newfound love, emphasizing the beauty of love when both parties are vulnerable and true to themselves.

In response to those who doubted the longevity of their relationship, she firmly dismissed their concerns and declared her readiness to have a child with her current partner.

Should she decide to have a baby, it would make her a mother of three.

"Mrs Rasheed anasherekea kutimiza miezi miwili na mpenzi wake Sitaki nishauriwe hata na ndugu Mmakonde wangu ndo nishampenda na nazaa nae Inshallah…

"Kibenten changu, hana hela wangu sijamuomba mtu pesa mnikome. Wenyewe tunajua tunavyoishi Nampenda na natamba nae sina wa kushare nae sijamkuta na mke nimemkuta yupo Singaliii," Esma wrote.

Esma, known for her previous relationship struggles, has faced ridicule in the past. The criticism began even before her separation from her ex-husband, Maulid Msizwa.