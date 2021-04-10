Diamond Platnumz mother, Sandra Kassim aka Mama Dangote has raised eyebrows after sharing photos that seemingly showed a "baby bump.”

Mama Dangote has in the past said she was not ready to have a baby, but her Friday pictures seems to be sending a contrary message to her over 3.6 million followers.

As that is not enough, the 50-year-old mother took to her Insta-stories to share more photos, capturing her bulging stomach, while calling on gossip pages to weigh in on her situation.

The act has left many guessing on whether Mama Dangote is pregnant for her husband Uncle Shamte aka Rally Jones or she is just playing mind games with her followers.

Diamond Platnumz mother, Sandra Dangote

In October 2019, Mama Dangote declined Esma Platnumz (Diamond’s sister) appeal to have a baby with their Step-daddy Rally Jones.

At that particular time, the 50-year-old mother responded that she is not ready to get a child due to her age and complications that may arise in the labour room.

“Sasa Katika utu Uzima wangu huu nizae, sisi tumeoana kuhava a good time. Tuzae nini na utu uzima huu, mnataka nifie Labour na mambo ya Kuzaa... Sitaki mambo ya kuzaa sasa ivi,” Mama Dangote said at the time.

Mama Dangote with hubby Rally Jones

Diamond’s paternity

In January 2021, Chibu Dangote’s mother shocked many when she confessed that Mzee Abdul is not Diamond’s biological father.

She went ahead to further unleash photos of the late Mzee Salum Iddy Nyange, the man believed to be the singer’s father.

Mama Dangote is currently married to Uncle Shamte.