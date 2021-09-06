Diamond’s #Naanzaje wows Snoop Dogg, clocks 1 million views in 13 hours

WCB President Diamond Platnumz is out here setting and breaking his own records as far as his music career is concerned.
Diamond’s #Naanzaje video clocks 1 million views in 13 hours and fans are Happy
On Sunday, Chibu Dangote’s new tune #Naanzaje managed to garner over 1 million views within 13 hours being uploaded on YouTube.
The video directed by Director Hanscana is causing ripples with its numbers spiking every minute. The audio to the song was produced by WCB’s Lizer classic.
"Thank You For 1 Million Views On YouTube In 13 Hours...Keep Watching/Downloading/Streaming/Sharing #Naanzaje By @diamondplatnumz On All Digital Platforms Worldwide” shared WCB Wasafi.
Within 48 minutes the video had already clocked over 100K views and garnered over 200K views in just 2 hours.
The video is already trending at number 1 in Tanzania and Kenya.
The song also managed to captured the attention of legendary American Rapper Snoop Dogg who shared a clip via his Insta-stories jamming to the song.
Snoop Dogg seems to be following Diamond’s moves closely months after they met in the US, through Producer Swizz Beatz.
In July, Chibu was spotted in Studio getting nuggets of wisdom from Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr alias Snoop Dogg.
Snoop could be heard telling Diamond that a lot of people look up to him and he should always strive not to disappoint them.
Adding that he should not be offended when some of them start acting like him, because he is an icon now.
On July 30th, another Diamond Platnumz’s hit #Iyo featuring South Africa’s Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz and Ntosh Gazi clocked over 1 million views within 13 hours of being uploaded on YouTube.
“#IYO No 1, 1 Million 13 hours.... Blessings 🙏🏼 @focalistic @mapara_a_jazz @ntosh_gazi_” shared Diamond.
However, despite hitting a million views in 13 hours, Platnumz failed to break his own record of reaching the milestone in less than 8 hours, basing on the fact that his collabo with Koffi Olomide #Waah accumulated over a million views in 8 hours.
