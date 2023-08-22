The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Lynet Okumu

Diana Bahati responds after a manipulated version of her family photo went viral & fans questioned her wardrobe choice

Diana Bahati
Diana Bahati

Content creator Diana has decided to confront the recent storm of criticism head-on after a manipulated family portrait went viral, causing public outrage.

Rather than succumbing to dismay, Diana has cleverly turned the situation to her advantage, harnessing the attention for her benefit.

In a move that seemed to outsmart her critics, the mother of three took to Instagram on August 22 with a touch of playful banter.

"How can you look at me and not want to talk about me? Feel free to leave your footprint over here." she wrote.

Diana Bahati
Diana Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Victor Wanyama finally responds to claims of being Morgan Bahati's dad

What initially appeared to be an innocent family portrait took a bizarre turn when a photoshopped version started circulating.

This manipulated image featured prominent male celebrities, insinuating a connection to Diana's children.

Among the celebrities implicated, Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama drew significant attention, as he was portrayed in the altered image alongside the couple's adopted son, Morgan Bahati.

Diana Bahati
Diana Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Moral police gang up against Diana Marua over wardrobe choice

Wanyama promptly addressed these rumors, issuing a stern warning against the ongoing speculations.

Other notable figures, such as KRG The Don and Akothee, voiced their opinions on the matter, advising fans to respect the privacy of the Bahati family, particularly the children.

One photograph shared by Diana captured a heartfelt moment between her and her son Morgan.

Content creator Diana Marua and her son Morgan Bahati
Content creator Diana Marua and her son Morgan Bahati Content creator Diana Marua and her son Morgan Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving

However, amidst the sea of positive comments and well-wishes, some individuals raised concerns about Diana's attire in the photo, specifically her choice of a black dress.

Critics argued that this dress was inappropriate for a family photoshoot, citing potential discomfort for her son Morgan Bahati.

Lynet Okumu
