Content creator Diana Marua delighted her followers over the weekend by sharing heartwarming photos from her son Majesty's 4th birthday celebration.
Moral police gang up against Diana Marua over wardrobe choice
Diana B's little, black, see-through dress gets the attention of her followers.
The birthday extravaganza featured a captivating photoshoot, which Diana B organised within hours of the birthday shoot.
The Bahati family didn't disappoint when it came to their wardrobe choices for the special occasion. The family patriarch, Bahati, and his two sons, Morgan and Majesty, picked matching black tuxedos.
On the other side, Diana and her daughter Heaven looked equally stunning in black dresses.
One particular photo shared by Diana on Sunday caught the attention of her followers. The image featured Diana alongside her son Morgan, capturing a heartfelt moment between mother and son.
In her caption, Diana expressed her pride in Morgan, the child who first bestowed upon her the title of 'mummy.'
"The one who called me MUMMY first. My baaaabbyyy Morgan Bahati is all grown. Mummy & Son Goals. Love you Morgan," she wrote.
Fashion police descend on Diana Marua over the choice of her dress
Amidst the flood of positive comments and well-wishes, a different narrative emerged as some individuals took issue with Diana's choice of attire.
Critics argued that Diana's black dress was inappropriate for a family photoshoot.
One user argued that Diana's dress could potentially put her son Morgan in an uncomfortable position, especially considering the tendency for online trolls to target individuals over trivial matters.
They expressed concern that the photo might open Morgan up to ridicule among his peers.
Below are some of the comments from displeased fans:
_escob3r Advise...... No hard feelings but truth be told you are are great mother but the dress code should change...... But kudos to your progress and keep being the good mother you
evesheryk this is wrong...it is good for u bt embarrassing the boy to his peers.He cnt be proud to show such a pic to his peers coz her moms panty is visible.I am ua big fan n happy for ua wins bt hii sitakimya
awuor_00 your son is now grown.. wear decent clothes..ukweli nayo tutakua coz tunakupenda
wambui_wa_naivasha Diana B ata kama this is a NO!. Perfect for your Hubby but not Son!!. Let's not sugacoat things!
sallykomeen Hiii nayo hapana.. how do you wear this and pose with your son.... najua utasema life ni yako but eeehh si soon utapose nayeye ukiwa Uchi ....😢
muthoni.makena Diana you’re beautiful period!! You don’t need to be naked to prove it! Not especially when you’re taking pictures with your child a teenage son! Don’t allow this Rihanna and who to corrupt your morals to an extent of losing yourself.
