ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Marua explains why her presence in Bahati's life has brought him riches

Fabian Simiyu

Diana says Bahati should respect her for helping him to get where he is currently, here is why

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati
Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati

During a conversation with her husband Kevin Bahati, Diana Marua told him that he would not be rich without her presence in their relationship.

The couple was arguing after Bahati made it clear to Diana that he would not undergo a vasectomy to indicate that they were done having babies.

In response, Bahati questioned whether Diana truly loved him and challenged her to undergo surgery to prevent future pregnancies.

Diana and Bahati
Diana and Bahati
READ: I will always be your submissive - Diana Marua to Bahati

Diana was frustrated with this line of questioning and demanded respect from Bahati, stating that she was the reason why the musician had amassed a great deal of wealth.

"After everything that I have done for you, can I tell you something? Do you know were it not for me, you would not be having this house? Were it not for me, you would not be having those kids. Were it not for me, you would not be having four cars packed out here," Diana said.

As Bahati listened to Diana's comments, he interrupted her and stated that it was through God's grace that he acquired his wealth.

He added that Diana should not take credit for God's blessings and should not try to ride on God's glory.

Kevin Bahati and Diana Marua
Kevin Bahati and Diana Marua

Diana who seemed to be upset all this time went ahead and said that God is in her and that He works through her.

bravinyuri Lakini sometimes kudharauliwa ingine huwa sio lazima uambiwe nakudharau ndio ujue ni madharau. Huwa inakuwa hivi subminimal tu.

ogaobinna WHEH!! Bro, she isn't joking. Stop laughing. Respect iko zero. There are some things you don't tell your partner it's condescending.

mo_.aisha It’s true! Having a good woman by your side builds you greatly.

real_agesa.memes mi ningekuwa bahati ningekuwa nimepea mama angu hio Mali amesema before ikue too late.

jose_pozee Bahati trying to make it look jokes but anaumia, wacha tungoje mwalimu @kibeandy achambue.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua

_dongich I better marry a girl with more money than me than marrying a girl older than me, Bahanye unakaliwa chapo daily, nkt!

dr_dane_davis She is trying to tell you uanze kutransfer mali kwa account ya mathee before its to late.

_tee.moh Unpopular opinion: Diana Marua huwa kienyeji.

Do you think Diana is right to take credit for Bahati's wealth?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
