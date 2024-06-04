The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diana Marua finally quenches fans' curiosity about state of her marriage with Bahati

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan YouTuber Diana Bahati finally speaks, confirming the state of her marriage to singer Bahati Kioko.

Kenyan YouTuber Diana Bahati finally speaks, confirming the state of her marriage to singer Bahati Kioko.

The mother of three who has in the past don things considered clout chase, had been silent for almost 24 hours after Bahati's posts.

Just like many fans had predicted, Diana and Bahati had a new announcement to make, and so they applied their usual, 'clout', to create conversation about the family.

Diana's recent post highlights new reality show that The Bahati's are set to feature on Netflix.

"We were the first Kenyan family to have a reality on a national tv (being Bahati on NTV) and now we make history as the first Kenyan family to have a reality show on Netflix. All glory goes to our Lord Jesus Christ.

"It’s official! The first Kenyan /East African reality show on Netflix is #thebahatisempire premiers on Friday 7th June 2024… oh yes; i know y’all had missed us on tv… the king & queen of reality are back and it’s time for us to answer all your rumours as we share with the world our dirty, clean, sad and happy moments!" Diana wrote.

Bahati’s cryptic Instagram post featured an old photo of Diana Marua with Victor Wanyama, which included a broken heart emoji as the only caption.

This ambiguous post led to widespread confusion and speculation among fans and celebrities alike. Without any additional comments from Bahati, many began to wonder about the state of his marriage.

The situation was further fueled by reports that Bahati and his wife unfollowed each other an deleted their photos on Instagram. Well, turns out it was just the Bahati's being the Bahati's. This is not the first time the couple has tricked fans to believe that they had broken up.

READ: Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

The photo in question once caused a stir, prompting Diana to explain her relationship with Wanyama publicly in 2020.

Bahati's mysterious post comes a few years after his wife Diana Marua explained how she met Victor Wanyama and the nature of their relationship

In 2020, Diana Marua talked about her relationship with Victor Wanyama during a Q&A session on her YouTube channel.

READ: I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

She denied ever dating the Kenyan international football player and clarified the context of the photos that had sparked the speculation.

“I met Victor through mutual friends, and we happened to hang out, so that translated to us taking selfies and group photos,” Diana explained.

She pointed out that social media users had selectively highlighted her selfies with Wanyama while ignoring the group photos.

You guys chose not to pick the group photo but highlight the selfies. Mnapenda muchene… I have never thought even in my wildest thoughts that I will ever date him,” she added, emphasising that their relationship was purely platonic.

READ: Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

Bahati and Diana Marua share a blended family with four children: their adopted son, Morgan Bahati, and their three biological children, Heaven, Majesty, and Malaika Bahati.

Additionally, Bahati has another child, Mueni Bahati, from a previous relationship with Yvette Obura.

