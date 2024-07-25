The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Director Trevor defends his comments about female creators who eroticise content

Lynet Okumu

"Hata kama ni yeye mi sijui. Siwezi ona anything anapost coz ameniblock" - Director Trevor clarifies his remarks after netizens claimed he was targeting his ex, Mungai Eve, in his recent message to female content creators.

Director Trevor
  • Director Trevor clarifies his remarks after controversy with ex, Mungai Eve.
  • Trevor voiced concerns about the nature of content produced by Kenyan female influencers.
  • Trevor highlighted the evolving nature of the content creation industry and the importance of professionalism.

Director Trevor recently voiced concerns regarding the nature of content produced by many Kenyan female influencers.

In his Instagram stories, Trevor expressed worry that the focus on suggestive content could overshadow their potential to contribute positively to society.

"It's concerning that many Kenyan female influencers are predominantly focusing on creating se*ual content for their social media platforms as it can overshadow their potential to contribute positively to broader discussions and impact society," he wrote.

Director Trevor
READ: Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

In a subsequent interview, Trevor's ex-girlfriend, Mungai Eve, was asked for her thoughts on the matter. She responded diplomatically, emphasising individual happiness.

"Unfortunately, I did not see that, but what I would say is if what you are doing makes you happy, do whatever makes you happy. Life is too short. I am not the kind of person to go around talking about my past relationships. It ended, so we move forward," Eve commented.

Trevor's remarks sparked speculation among fans, with many believing his comments targeted a specific individual.

Director Trevor
READ: Mungai Eve addresses breakup with Director Trevor & responds to claims of cheating

However, Trevor clarified his intentions in an interview with Fagilia TV on July 25. He emphasised that his statement was not aimed at any particular person but rather addressed a broader trend.

"Hiyo statement ilikuwa inamaanisha hivi... Most female content creators sasa hivi wanase*ualise content. If you are a creator, sometimes the content inasell. But sasa ni vibaya wewe kufanya hivo content yako yote," Trevor explained.

Trevor elaborated on the distinction, pointing out that context matters, such as taking pictures at the beach in appropriate attire.

However, he criticised the excessive suggestive content.

"Ukienda kwa beach upige picha is very reasonable coz huwezi piga picha ukiwa umevaa suti, ama gown... You are at the beach. Si mbaya," he said.

A past image of Eve Mungai and ex-boyfriend boyfriend Director Trevor
READ: Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Trevor also highlighted the evolving nature of the content creation industry and the importance of maintaining professionalism to attract corporate partnerships.

"Industry is evolving... Vitu mingi zinacome up. We have corporates who are looking to work with creators, but if you do all of your content like that, then watakosa watu wa kuwork nao," he stated.

Trevor addressed the rumours about targeting Mungai Eve, stressing that his message was not directed at her or any specific individual. He emphasised his broad perspective on content creation.

"Mungai Eve is just one of the many creators we have in Kenya... Kuna so many people who do this. Kusema ati hiyo message was intended for her... Mi ni mtu naona vitu mingi sana. I study a lot of content. Hata kama ni yeye mi sijui. Siwezi ona anything anapost coz ameniblock. Mi siwezi kaa chini nimzungumzie na sioni content yake," Trevor clarified.

Trevor and Mungai Eve ended their five-year relationship

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
