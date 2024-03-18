In a strategic move to revitalize Kenya Online Media following the fallout with his ex-girlfriend and presenter Eve Mungai, Content Creator Director Trevor has unveiled a fresh face to join his team.
Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles
Trevor also unveiled a new platform for Kenya Online Media, aiming to broaden the its reach
Taking to social media, Trevor introduced Eve Nyaga, a former Y254 TV presenter, as the newest addition to Kenya Online Media, positioning her as the platform's vibrant host and brand image.
"Introducing the newest face of Kenya Online Media, our vibrant host and brand image Eve Nyaga! Get ready to dive into the heart of entertainment as Eve brings you exclusive scoops and unravels the stories behind the headlines.
"Stay tuned for a journey filled with excitement, insight, and endless entertainment as she brings her passion and flair to the forefront!" announced Director Trevor.
This strategic move aims to inject new energy and perspective into Kenya Online Media, setting the stage for Eve Nyaga to rival her predecessor, Eve Mungai.
Since parting ways with Trevor, Mungai ventured into her own YouTube channel, quickly amassing over 100K subscribers.
Her inaugural show featuring Andrew Kibe garnered over 700K views, signalling her determination to reclaim her place in the online entertainment sphere.
In addition to introducing Eve Nyaga, Director Trevor also unveiled a new platform, a website touted as the go-to destination for all things entertainment.
This expansion underscores Trevor's commitment to catering to his audience's diverse interests and preferences, ensuring they are engaged across multiple channels.
However, amidst these developments, Director Trevor remained silent on the status of Real Wangari, who was previously poised to replace Eve Mungai.
Wangari had been working closely with Trevor and Mungai since August 2023, with expectations of assuming a prominent role within Kenya Online Media.
In a past interview, Wangari shared insights into her collaboration with Director Trevor, highlighting how he recognised her potential and invited her to join forces.
Yet, Trevor's latest announcement leaves Wangari's role uncertain, sparking speculation about the platform's internal dynamics and future lineup.
