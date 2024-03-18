The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Amos Robi

Trevor also unveiled a new platform for Kenya Online Media, aiming to broaden the its reach

Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga
Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga

In a strategic move to revitalize Kenya Online Media following the fallout with his ex-girlfriend and presenter Eve Mungai, Content Creator Director Trevor has unveiled a fresh face to join his team.

Recommended articles

Taking to social media, Trevor introduced Eve Nyaga, a former Y254 TV presenter, as the newest addition to Kenya Online Media, positioning her as the platform's vibrant host and brand image.

"Introducing the newest face of Kenya Online Media, our vibrant host and brand image Eve Nyaga! Get ready to dive into the heart of entertainment as Eve brings you exclusive scoops and unravels the stories behind the headlines.

"Stay tuned for a journey filled with excitement, insight, and endless entertainment as she brings her passion and flair to the forefront!" announced Director Trevor.

ADVERTISEMENT
Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga
Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trevor finally answers the big question: Why he broke up with Eve

This strategic move aims to inject new energy and perspective into Kenya Online Media, setting the stage for Eve Nyaga to rival her predecessor, Eve Mungai.

Since parting ways with Trevor, Mungai ventured into her own YouTube channel, quickly amassing over 100K subscribers.

Her inaugural show featuring Andrew Kibe garnered over 700K views, signalling her determination to reclaim her place in the online entertainment sphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to introducing Eve Nyaga, Director Trevor also unveiled a new platform, a website touted as the go-to destination for all things entertainment.

This expansion underscores Trevor's commitment to catering to his audience's diverse interests and preferences, ensuring they are engaged across multiple channels.

Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga
Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga Director Trevor and his new presenter Eve Nyaga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor unveils new faces to replace Mungai Eve [Video]

However, amidst these developments, Director Trevor remained silent on the status of Real Wangari, who was previously poised to replace Eve Mungai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wangari had been working closely with Trevor and Mungai since August 2023, with expectations of assuming a prominent role within Kenya Online Media.

In a past interview, Wangari shared insights into her collaboration with Director Trevor, highlighting how he recognised her potential and invited her to join forces.

Rael Wangari
Rael Wangari Rael Wangari Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Yet, Trevor's latest announcement leaves Wangari's role uncertain, sparking speculation about the platform's internal dynamics and future lineup.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

Controversy erupts as Prophet Owuor declares himself responsible for coronavirus

Controversy erupts as Prophet Owuor declares himself responsible for coronavirus

Classmates: How Brian Chira took school by storm in Form 1 & legacy he left

Classmates: How Brian Chira took school by storm in Form 1 & legacy he left

Silva Kido - I've sacrificed many relationships for my career

Silva Kido - I've sacrificed many relationships for my career

Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'

Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'

NTV's Rita Tinina is dead

NTV's Rita Tinina is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

Music producer Mavo on the Beat

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song

Minne Kariuki

I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota - Minne shares untold story of her ex