Why Director Trevor is letting go of the 9M-view YouTube channel he shared with Eve

Director Trevor, who recently made headlines after breaking up with popular YouTuber Eve Mungai, has revealed his plans for one of their shared YouTube channels.

The channel, named 'Insta Fame', has gained significant attention, boasting over 9 million views and 109 videos.

Director Trevor moves on after breakup

Following their public breakup, Trevor has moved on with a new girlfriend, Kikilove Yvone.

Earlier this year, Trevor announced that he was taking control of the 'Mungai Eve' YouTube channel, which he and Eve had built together.

The couple had been a powerful duo in the digital space, amassing a large fan base with their relatable and entertaining content.

However, with the breakup, Trevor decided to rebrand the channel. He renamed it 'Kenya Online Media' and found a new host to continue producing content.

When asked if he would continue collaborating with Eve, Trevor was clear that her involvement in their joint platforms had ended.

"No! Her services are no longer needed in the following platforms: YouTube - 754K subscribers, Insta Fame - 104K subscribers, Facebook - 874K followers," he responded.

Trevor’s future plans for 'Insta Fame'

'Insta Fame', a channel created by Trevor and Eve in October 2020, was initially designed to share their daily lives with fans.

The channel's description reads: "Hello family, welcome to our little world where we try to share our daily life happenings and connect with our fans. The purpose of this channel is to inspire and testify that nothing is impossible in God's eyes!"

The content ranged from birthday surprises, gift sharing, house tours, cooking sessions, pranks, and funny moments between the ex couple.

One notable video featured Eve showcasing the house she was building for her parents in the village.

Despite the success of 'Insta Fame', Trevor has decided to part ways with the channel. During a recent interaction with fans, one of them asked what he planned to do with the channel now that he and Eve are no longer together.

Trevor revealed that he is considering giving away the channel to an upcoming content creator who could benefit from the platform. His response was straightforward: "Donate to any content creators interested."

This move is a significant change from the earlier phase of his career, where he and Eve were seen as a power couple in the digital space.

