DJ Krowbar appeals for help to raise Sh6M for wife's surgery

Taking to his Instagram page, DJ Krowbar shared the tale of his wife's illness and the arduous journey they have traversed over the past two years.

The father of two began by unveiling the heart-wrenching diagnosis that his wife received two years ago – kidney failure.

In his emotional revelation, DJ Krowbar spoke of the rollercoaster journey they've endured, with a glimmer of hope now illuminating their path.

"My wife was diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago; it's been a crazy journey but now there's light at the end of the tunnel," he expressed.

As he delved into the specifics of the surgery, DJ Krowbar elucidated the three pivotal phases of the kidney transplant journey: pre-surgery, the surgery itself and post-surgery.

He addressed the financial challenges they faced during this transformative process, leading to their call for public support.

"This kidney transplant journey has three phases – pre-surgery, surgery, and post-surgery – and we need financial help on this journey. This is why we are asking you to stand with us," he earnestly implored.

Krowbar conveyed that Wanjiru had been undergoing dialysis and was now in dire need of a kidney transplant.

DJ Krowbar opens up about wife's illness

The former host of the 'Tukuza' Show had first disclosed his wife's condition to the public in November 2022, during her birthday. During this phase, Wanjiru was undergoing dialysis.

Krowbar revealed that it took them a while before they finally accepted that dialysis was the treatment for his wife's ailment.

"Unfortunately in April this year (2022) my wife was diagnosed with Acute Kidney Injury. In lay man terms this means her kidneys are functioning below 15% and we began a journey that took many weeks for us to accept the sad reality; dialysis," Krowbar said.