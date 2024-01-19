DJ Protege recounts Airbnb ordeal where ex-presidential candidate's son refused to pay

Reflecting on the experience, DJ Protege acknowledges the unique learning environment provided by the service industry.

"No university can teach you human psychology better than working in the service industry! Running an Airbnb gave me two years of premium character development, nothing will take me back," Protege said.

Describing the shocking conditions encountered, DJ Protege paints a vivid picture of soiled bedsheets, towels with questionable substances, and guests using white towels to clean muddy shoes.

DJ Protege Pulse Live Kenya

Protege exposed the harsh realities of hosting a diverse range of individuals, from pastors, foreigners, and celebrities to married couples seeking discreet getaways.

In a surprising revelation, Protege disclosed that even guests with high societal standing expected premium treatment at lower costs, with some almost coming to physical blows during their stay.

The DJ further exposes the tactic of deliberate negative reviews employed by certain guests that harm the business.

Protege recounted hosting the son of a former presidential candidate who, to this day, has not settled the payment for the Airbnb services provided.

"I lost count of how many people we kosanad, some almost coming to blows. Some go as far as to deliberately post negative reviews to kill your business. I’ve hosted the son to a former presidential candidate who to this day dipped without paying," Protege said.

DJ Protege's Airbnb Pulse Live Kenya

Protege also shared anecdotes of hosting an army veteran suffering from PTSD and a disorganized family facing financial struggles after fleeing racism.

DJ Protege sheds light on the prevalent practice of unofficial Airbnb listings on platforms like Facebook, leading to additional drama and challenges for hosts.

He laments the unreported issues within the industry, with owners keeping quiet to attract clients and avoid conflicts with landlords due to subletting.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of short-term rentals, DJ Protege questions the viability of the business, especially with the increasing competition and challenges faced by existing hosts. Despite the difficulties, he commends the service industry, acknowledging its resilience.

DJ Protege Pulse Live Kenya

