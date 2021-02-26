Singer Kevin Bahati and his long time nemesis Willy Paul are busy making fun of each other after linking up for the first time, after years of beefing.

On Thursday, the two stars shared photos on Instagram, throwing jabs at each other; with Bahati cautioning the public not to fall for their social media fights, as they are brothers in real life.

“Niko hapa Nauliza Willy Paul Ni Nini ilikua inamkasirisha Nikishinda Groove Awards??? 🤣🤣🤣 Don't be fooled by Social Media... We are Brothers 🤝🤝🤝 @willy.paul.msafi @Dkkwenyebeat”

“Guys I Just Noticed if I was a Woman Mtu wa Kwanza Ningepea ni Mg Brother Pozzee ... I have Never Met a Person Who Loves Me Like he does 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 TRUE OR FALSE???” reads Bahati caption in his photo with Willy Paul and DK Kwenye Beat.

Willy Paul, Bahati and DK Kwenye Beat

On the other hand, Willy Paul also shared the same pictures with a caption that saying; “He who finds a wife finds a good thing, kweli hapa Diana aliangukia wife... @bahatikenya continue being a good wife hapo home. Ama vipi @dkkwenyebeat

Good women are rare.”

Bahati replied; “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Sasawa Mama Wa - Boxer, Niletee Médium size Mbili”

Also Read: I have separated myself from the gospel industry- Bahati

Previously, the two used to be pitted against each other for the title of ‘Gospel Top Kid’ but currently, they have separated themselves from the gospel industry.

They never used to see eye to eye, until one time when gospel industry players brought them together during a concert and asked them to forgive one another.

PULSE TV