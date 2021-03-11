Leave my mum alone – Anerlisa Muigai screams after questions on mother’s weight loss

Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai has called on Kenyans to let her mother Tabitha Karanja be, after they raised questions on her weight loss.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Anerlisa said that her mother’s weight loss is okay and it’s a decision they made as a family to live a healthy lifestyle.

“LEAVE MY MUM ALONE!!! Her weight loss is fine and it’s something we decided as a family that we all wanted to shed off Excess weight. #HealthyLiving,” said the Executive Still Water CEO.

She also shared before and after images of herself, her brother and mother, Tabitha Karanja, showing off how they had all lost weight.

Her reaction comes days after the mother who testified in the public inquest on the controversial death of her sister Tecra Muigai, appeared to have lost so much weight.

Kenyans then took to social media to ask questions on what could have happened to Ms Karanja leading to the weight loss. Most netizens attributed her new look to sickness.

Anerlisa Muigai has been a big champion of healthy living and always shared her fitness and weight loss journey with her followers, but has been secretive about that of her family, and this is the first time she has gone public with it.

Her husband Ben Pol, has lately taken the fitness direction and looking at his Instagram page, he has a become a big fan of the gym.