Dr. Ofweneke proposes to Christine Tenderess and It’s a Big Yes [Video]

The funnyman went down on his knee to pop the big question "Will You Marry Me” at a time Christine was celebrating her Birthday for turning a year older.

“AND BOYS & GIRLS ……… Its a YES!!!” Ofweneke captioned a short video shared via his Instagram page.

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine's engagement attracted lots of Positive vibrations from their fans and followers.

Dr. Ofweneke and Christine Tenderess Pulse Live Kenya

Reaction

akotheekenya “Kumaanisha mbona hatukuitwa 😂😂😂😂❤️”

nanaowiti “Congratulations to you two 🎊🍾🎈🎉”

thecremedelacreme “Congratulations bro 🙌🙌”

The engagement come hours after the funnyman took to social media to pamper Christine with sweet words upon turning a year older.

The Birthday Message

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: Today heavens cried because they let go of an angel to this great earth & she fell into my arms!! || Today ain’t about anything else apart from you,Gentle soul that you are needs to be celebrated 😘😘😘 || As you turn a year younger today E & I are greatful that you are our mum, thank you for taking care of us always, for loving us & for being part of our loves || Mi Amor.

As You celebrate your birthday, as the priest over your head I speak breakthrough into your life!! Your enemies will miss your pin location, poverty will not reach your phone, your blessings will not fit in a cargo-plane,you shall grow into Esther wisdom!! You shall have a Ruth patience, your peers will envy you!! || Other mums & wives will seek your counsel!!! || HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY OMWAMNCHI” wrote Dr. Ofweneke.

The two love birds (Ofweneke and Christine) have been together for a while now and they even welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande back in January 2020.

On the other hand, Christine also jot down a beautiful message to self, thanking God for the gift of life.

“Finally it is my birthday 🥳 A special person was born today. I am proud of myself and who I have become over the years. I celebrate me today.

As I turn a year older, I pray that I achieve all that I have hoped for as I explore new frontiers. I am grateful for my accomplishments. Happy birthday to me. I will love on myself today because I am special. I know this will be my best year.❤️❤️