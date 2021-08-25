Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke has taken his relationship to the next level after proposing to his girlfriend Christine Tenderess and it was a big Yes.
Dr. Ofweneke proposes to Christine Tenderess and It’s a Big Yes [Video]
Congratulations
The funnyman went down on his knee to pop the big question "Will You Marry Me” at a time Christine was celebrating her Birthday for turning a year older.
“AND BOYS & GIRLS ……… Its a YES!!!” Ofweneke captioned a short video shared via his Instagram page.
Dr. Ofweneke and Christine's engagement attracted lots of Positive vibrations from their fans and followers.
Reaction
akotheekenya “Kumaanisha mbona hatukuitwa 😂😂😂😂❤️”
eddiebutita “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”
h_arttheband “Congratulations 🔥🔥”
hopekidhk :Congratulations 👏👏👏👏”
mwendemacharia “Congratulations 👏👏👏”
mwalimchurchill “Congratulations Eagle...🔥”
nanaowiti “Congratulations to you two 🎊🍾🎈🎉”
thecremedelacreme “Congratulations bro 🙌🙌”
pierramakenaofficial “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
The engagement come hours after the funnyman took to social media to pamper Christine with sweet words upon turning a year older.
The Birthday Message
“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: Today heavens cried because they let go of an angel to this great earth & she fell into my arms!! || Today ain’t about anything else apart from you,Gentle soul that you are needs to be celebrated 😘😘😘 || As you turn a year younger today E & I are greatful that you are our mum, thank you for taking care of us always, for loving us & for being part of our loves || Mi Amor.
As You celebrate your birthday, as the priest over your head I speak breakthrough into your life!! Your enemies will miss your pin location, poverty will not reach your phone, your blessings will not fit in a cargo-plane,you shall grow into Esther wisdom!! You shall have a Ruth patience, your peers will envy you!! || Other mums & wives will seek your counsel!!! || HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY OMWAMNCHI” wrote Dr. Ofweneke.
The two love birds (Ofweneke and Christine) have been together for a while now and they even welcomed a new born into their family named Eisley Favor Sande back in January 2020.
On the other hand, Christine also jot down a beautiful message to self, thanking God for the gift of life.
“Finally it is my birthday 🥳 A special person was born today. I am proud of myself and who I have become over the years. I celebrate me today.
As I turn a year older, I pray that I achieve all that I have hoped for as I explore new frontiers. I am grateful for my accomplishments. Happy birthday to me. I will love on myself today because I am special. I know this will be my best year.❤️❤️
Happy birthday to me ❤️” she wrote.
