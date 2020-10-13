Comedian Eddie Butita has left Kenyans in stitches with a short video poking fun at socialite Vera Sidika’s big butt.

The former Churchill show comedian put up a video where he seemingly “Bursts” Ms Sidika’s big bum using a pair of scissors.

The well edited video that was put together to insinuate that Butita was releasing pressure from Vera’s huge behind (just for fun) left many in laughter.

“Amejazaa, The pressure is too much @braintexcreation,” Butita captioned the video in question.

Upon seeing the video, Vera could not help it but also re-share on her Instagram page, with a captions that says “😂 aki 😂 Anyways, Plastic makes perfect 🤣🤣🤣, Y’all play too much 😂😂😂”.

By the time of publishing this article, the funny video had attracted over 198K views on Vera’s Instagram page with over 1500 Comments. On Butita’s page the video in question has over 1K comments and 50K views.

