Kenyan YouTuber and former NRG Radio presenter Elodie Zone has opened up on the challenges she has been going through, since she moved out to live on her own.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Zone said that she has been having a lot of bad experiences with customer care individuals, some of whom have been rude to her.

She went on to state that each time they sounded rude to her, she kept her calm and stayed respectful to them but they have not been reciprocating the same.

I always keep my cool and stay respectful – Elodie

The YouTuber asked her followers to understand that people go through different challenges on a daily basis, and it would be good if they understood that one cannot control how other people interpret their energy.

She mentioned that everyone will interpret anything you do with the troubles they are facing, and when it gets there, they should continue doing what they do unbothered and their kindness will pay off in the end.

“Since I moved out, I’ve been having a lot of bad experiences with individuals that work in customer care. Whenever they are rude to me I always keep my cool and stay respectful, but it doesn’t make them calm down. I know that some of you may be going through disrespectful interactions with friends, family or people you work with, but I want you to do your best to understand this: You can’t control how other people perceive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal shit they’re going through at the moment- which has nothing to do with you! Just keep doing your thing with as much love and integrity as possible. Your kindness will pay off 🖤” wrote Elodie Zone