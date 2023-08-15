The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Elsa Majimbo fires warning shot at G-Wagon stalker following her around

Fabian Simiyu

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo raises alarm over an alleged Arab stalker tracking her in a G-Wagon

Elsa Majimbo [Image: Instagram]
Elsa Majimbo [Image: Instagram]

On August 15, US-based Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo utilised her Twitter account to address a distressing situation, being pursued by a stalker in Los Angeles.

Elsa took an even bolder step by revealing the ethnicity of the individual who was tailing her through the city streets.

To escalate matters, Elsa went on to disclose both the make and model of the vehicle the stalker was using, in addition to providing the license plate number for further identification.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo
ADVERTISEMENT

"If you are an Arab man that owns a black G-Wagon plates 9CPK699 please stop stalking and following me on the street. thank you, " Elsa tweeted.

These events transpired just days following her participation in a star-studded Black Excellence Brunch held in the heart of Los Angeles.

During the gathering, Elsa had the opportunity to mingle and celebrate alongside notable figures like Kelly Rowland and Elsa shared the images on her Instagram account.

In the comments section, a user named Iam Jekeli remarked that Elsa's stalker didn't meet the wealth standards commonly associated with Arabs.

ADVERTISEMENT
comedian Elsa Majimbo
comedian Elsa Majimbo

Elsa replied to the tweet, concurring with the observation, and posed a question about the stalker's intentions behind using his car, albeit referring to it as a 'toy car.'

In the comments section, some individuals expressed concern for Elsa's safety, while others lightheartedly commented about the man's advances, even joking about him sending intimate images.

It's important to note that Elsa is currently in a committed relationship. She shared an update about her relationship status with her fans on December 16, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To my darling love…thank you for bringing me so much happiness, love, joy. Thank you for showing me what love looks like.

Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend
Elsa Majimbo with her boyfriend

"Thank you for doing my hair and playing chess with me and buying me things (my favorite) I love you so,” Majimbo wrote.

Majimbo's post was complemented by a collection of photos and videos showcasing their shared moments of enjoyment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it's noteworthy that Elsa established her residence in Los Angeles in July 2022, following a year-long search for the ideal property.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

