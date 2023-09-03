Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

In a heartwarming revelation, King Kaka shared the most embarrassing experiences his mother had during her trips to the village.

King Kaka, while proudly showcasing the house he had built for his mother, reminisced about the times when his mother had to endure hardships while attending village functions, like burials.



Despite being aware of her son's growing fame as a rapper, his mother would struggle to find proper accommodation.

"Nakumbuka zamani kukiwa na matanga ushago unajua hatukua na hao, alikua anasema anaogopa so alikua anaomba mahali atalala kwa sofa. At that time jina yangu ishaanza kushika nko na mashow.

"So watu walikua wanamwambia Mama Rabbit hata hana mahali anaeza kuja kulala," King Kaka revealed.

Moved by his mother's difficulties, King Kaka decided to build a small house for her. This gesture brought tears to his mother's eyes as she finally had a place of her own.



Little did King Kaka know that this was just the beginning of his mission to provide for his beloved mother.

"The first house nlimjengea she cried akasema now she has a house she can come into, I didn't know one day I would build her a bigger house," King Kaka expressed.

King Kaka encouraged his fans not only to dream but also to take action in pursuit of their aspirations.

When King Kaka unveiled the house to the public, he shared the difficult past he and his family had endured, including being locked out of their house due to unpaid rent. Reflecting on those challenging times, he made a heartfelt vow to his mother.

"One day I came home from school, and Kanjo had placed a very big padlock because we couldn't afford to pay Sh500 rent. I promised my mom that in the future I'll buy her a house," King Kaka revealed.

Rapper King Kaka