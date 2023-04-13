Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

While posting the photo of the dress, Milly Chebby tagged Visha Designs Kenya as the designer behind the outfit.

Emmykay House of Designs, a shop owned by Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei, also published the same outfit, claiming it was done by them.

Milly and Terrence took to the comments section of the post, asking the designers to pull down the post as the dress is not their work.

"Kindly bring my image down now, this is wrong," Milly Chebby wrote.

The argument about who designed the dress continued, with Emmaykay designs claiming that Terence Creative even sent the balance for the design of the dress.

"So what was the balance for that was sent through M-PESA yesterday? Kindly be honest and tell people the truth," the Emmy Kosgei's designer responded.

Seemingly done with the unending argument, Milly Chebby said she had credited the persons behind their outfits for the wedding.

"I'm honestly tired of all this back and forth. You all know before God that you neither designed our outfits nor tailored them. Also, the last post before this was in 2022. That says a lot. I've already shared the contact of the person who did the work. Stop lying to people," she said.

Emmy Kosgei also appeared in the comments, praising her staff for their excellent work and confirming that she witnessed the making of the dress.

"I was there when this dress was made. Our work speaks for itself," Emmy Kosgei responded to a fan who asked whether she was being truthful.

A look at Visha Kenya's Instagram account which Milly Chebby credited for the design finds nine posts, and before Milly's dress was posted, the last photo they published was in June 2022. In addition, the account has changed its username at least four times in the past.