
Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Amos Robi

The dress in contention was worn by Milly Chebby to Akothee's wedding on Monday, April 10

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby
Content creator Milly Chebby and her husband Terence Creative have clashed with gospel singer over the dress Milly wore to Akothee's wedding which Emmy Kosgei claimed was designed by Emmykay House of designs which she owns.

While posting the photo of the dress, Milly Chebby tagged Visha Designs Kenya as the designer behind the outfit.

Emmykay House of Designs, a shop owned by Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei, also published the same outfit, claiming it was done by them.

Milly and Terrence took to the comments section of the post, asking the designers to pull down the post as the dress is not their work.

"Kindly bring my image down now, this is wrong," Milly Chebby wrote.

Milly Chebby
The argument about who designed the dress continued, with Emmaykay designs claiming that Terence Creative even sent the balance for the design of the dress.

"So what was the balance for that was sent through M-PESA yesterday? Kindly be honest and tell people the truth," the Emmy Kosgei's designer responded.

Seemingly done with the unending argument, Milly Chebby said she had credited the persons behind their outfits for the wedding.

"I'm honestly tired of all this back and forth. You all know before God that you neither designed our outfits nor tailored them. Also, the last post before this was in 2022. That says a lot. I've already shared the contact of the person who did the work. Stop lying to people," she said.

Milly Chebby and Terence Creative at Akothee's wedding
Emmy Kosgei also appeared in the comments, praising her staff for their excellent work and confirming that she witnessed the making of the dress.

"I was there when this dress was made. Our work speaks for itself," Emmy Kosgei responded to a fan who asked whether she was being truthful.

A look at Visha Kenya's Instagram account which Milly Chebby credited for the design finds nine posts, and before Milly's dress was posted, the last photo they published was in June 2022. In addition, the account has changed its username at least four times in the past.

The case was similar on Emmykay's Facebook page as their last post was in August 2022. It still remains unclear who is telling the truth on the matter.

Amos Robi
