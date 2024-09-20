Tears flow as Winnie Bwire’s body makes final return to former school [Video]

Winnie Bwire, widely known for her role as Dida on the TV show "Sultana," sadly passed away on September 5 while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey. On September 8, her body was flown back to Kenya, landing at Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

On September 20, the actress’s body was taken to her hometown of Kakamega in preparation for her burial on September 21.

As the convoy made its way to her former school, it received a hero's welcome. A large crowd of parents, students, and fans lined the roads, eager to pay their respects and welcome her home.

Tears flow as Winnie Bwire’s body returns to former school one last time [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

The atmosphere was somber, with many shouting for a chance to see her. Even upon arrival at the school, the sadness on the students' faces was evident.

This warm reception reflects the strong bond Winnie had with her community.

Who was Winnie Bwire Ndubi?

Winnie Bwire was a multifaceted artist born in the 1980s. Her talents spanned a wide range of artistic fields, including acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior design.

Additionally, she was a skilled baker, a businesswoman, and a devoted mother. She held a bachelor's degree in Industrial Fine Art and Design from Makerere University.

Winnie Bwire's battle with cancer

Winnie was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2022. In a previous interview, she shared that she initially found it difficult to believe the diagnosis.

“I knew when it was too late,” she said, reflecting on how her symptoms did not align with typical signs of cancer. She noticed pain under her armpit, which she initially dismissed as related to her menstrual cycle.

In December 2023, Winnie sought public support to raise Sh7 million for medical treatment abroad.

