Tears flow as Winnie Bwire’s body makes final return to former school [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Winnie Bwire, popularly known for her role as Dida on the TV show 'Sultana', passed away on September 5 while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey.

Winnie Bwire, widely known for her role as Dida on the TV show "Sultana," sadly passed away on September 5 while receiving treatment in Istanbul, Turkey. On September 8, her body was flown back to Kenya, landing at Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

On September 20, the actress’s body was taken to her hometown of Kakamega in preparation for her burial on September 21.

As the convoy made its way to her former school, it received a hero's welcome. A large crowd of parents, students, and fans lined the roads, eager to pay their respects and welcome her home.

READ: How to honour life & legacy of 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi

The atmosphere was somber, with many shouting for a chance to see her. Even upon arrival at the school, the sadness on the students' faces was evident.

This warm reception reflects the strong bond Winnie had with her community.

Winnie Bwire was a multifaceted artist born in the 1980s. Her talents spanned a wide range of artistic fields, including acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior design.

Additionally, she was a skilled baker, a businesswoman, and a devoted mother. She held a bachelor's degree in Industrial Fine Art and Design from Makerere University.

Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi
Sultana actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi Pulse Live Kenya

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS: Have you voted for your favourite actor yet?

Winnie was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2022. In a previous interview, she shared that she initially found it difficult to believe the diagnosis.

“I knew when it was too late,” she said, reflecting on how her symptoms did not align with typical signs of cancer. She noticed pain under her armpit, which she initially dismissed as related to her menstrual cycle.

In December 2023, Winnie sought public support to raise Sh7 million for medical treatment abroad.

READ: 'Sultana' cast pays emotional tribute to fallen co-star Winnie Bwire

Despite this, she made another appeal in August 2024 for an additional Sh5 million. Tragically, just a month after this appeal, her family announced her death.

Lynet Okumu
