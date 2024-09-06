The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

How to honour life & legacy of 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi

Lynet Okumu

How to honour the life and legacy of 'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi.

Winfred Bwire Ndubi, known to many as Winnie Bwire or Dida, sadly passed away on September 5, 2024, following a prolonged struggle with cancer.

Recommended articles

  • Winnie Bwire, also known as Dida, passed away on September 5, 2024, after battling cancer
  • She was a versatile artist involved in acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior design.
  • Winnie was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2022 and sought public support for medical treatment abroad.
  • Her family has set up a number to honour her memory and contribute to her final arrangements.

Winnie, a beloved Coast-based actress and artist, succumbed to the illness while receiving treatment in Turkey.

Winnie Bwire was a multifaceted artist born in the 1980s. Her talents spanned a wide range of artistic fields, including acting, scriptwriting, songwriting, singing, painting, and interior design.

Additionally, she was a skilled baker, a businesswoman, and a devoted mother. She held a bachelor's degree in Industrial Fine Art and Design from Makerere University.

READ: 'Sultana' cast pays emotional tribute to fallen co-star Winnie Bwire

Winnie was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2022. In a previous interview, she shared that she initially found it difficult to believe the diagnosis.

“I knew when it was too late,” she said, reflecting on how her symptoms did not align with typical signs of cancer. She noticed pain under her armpit, which she initially dismissed as related to her menstrual cycle.

In December 2023, Winnie sought public support to raise Sh7 million for medical treatment abroad.

Despite this, she made another appeal in August 2024 for an additional Sh5 million. Tragically, just a month after this appeal, her family announced her death.

READ: Winnie Bwire's heartbroken father shares pain of losing his daughter

To honour Winnie’s memory and contribute to her final arrangements, her family has set up a paybill number.

Shared by Lulu Hassan, those wishing to contribute can do so via the following paybill number: 865075.

This gesture will help ensure Winnie receives a fitting send-off for her many contributions to the arts and community.

Lynet Okumu
Recommended articles

