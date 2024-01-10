Heartbreak for DJ Pinye as father's passing disrupts future plans for him

The legendary entertainer, known for his significant contributions to the music industry, expressed the deep sorrow of losing his beloved father, who had been on constant treatment for the condition.

In a heartfelt post on his social media pages, DJ Pinye disclosed, "It is with deep sorrow that I reveal the profound loss of my beloved father, his departure leaving an indescribable void. Despite my hopes for 2024, finding solace in the end of his pain is bittersweet."

Prior to his father's passing, DJ Pinye had been actively involved in caregiving, making plans for treatments that would provide comfort and support for his father's journey.

He even took on the challenge of reading, a task he admitted was not his usual forte, to gather valuable information for his father's care.

"As you all know by now, I have become a caregiver after we discovered my dad has Alzheimer’s. Now the thing is if you all don't know, I have ADHD, so I am quite a slow reader.

"But I have challenged myself in 2024 to read this book because it has very powerful information that would let my father live the rest of his life comfortably," shared DJ Pinye just a few days before his father's passing.

What is Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder characterized by memory loss, cognitive decline, and changes in behaviour.

The condition gradually impairs a person's ability to think, communicate, and perform everyday tasks, ultimately leading to severe cognitive impairment.

Early signs often involve forgetfulness and difficulty with familiar tasks. As the disease advances, individuals may experience confusion, language problems, and personality changes.

While no cure for Alzheimer's exists, several medications and non-pharmacological interventions aim to manage symptoms and slow its progression.

