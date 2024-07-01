Eric Latiff's 27-year media career, business ventures he owns & personal life

Eric Latiff, a renowned broadcaster and journalist, was born at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Nairobi in 1978.

Shortly after his birth, his family relocated to Oloitoktok, Kajiado County, where Latiff spent his formative years.

His mother's job transfer prompted this move; she served as a police officer and was stationed in Kajiado.

Education

Latiff's educational journey began at Kimana Primary School in Kajiado. For his secondary education, he attended Mang'u High School.

During his high school years, Latiff developed a keen interest in the media industry, inspired by the legendary radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka.

Eric Latiff Pulse Live Kenya

Pursuing a career in media

In 1998, Latiff enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) in Nairobi. He pursued studies in Telecommunications Engineering, a decision that laid a strong foundation for his future career in media.

Early career

Latiff began his career in the Standard Media Group where he started as an intern.

Latiff has since worked with other stations in the country among them Capital FM and K24 where he was the founding TV manager for the station.

He joined Capital FM in 2003 where he worked until his departure in 2016, at Capital he was close to the late Chris Kirubi who owned the station and often exchanged ideas with him.

He was also in the founding team at K24, led by Rose and David Kimotho. He played a pivotal role in launching the station, contributing significantly to its modular news concept.

Spice FM morning show hosts, Ndu Okoh, CT Muga and Eric Latiff Pulse Live Kenya

Shortly after, in April 2006, Latiff transitioned to the Standard Media Group (SMG), where he became a prime-time news anchor on KTN.

During his six-year tenure at KTN, Latiff honed his skills in sub-editing news bulletins, presenting, conducting interviews, and producing news content. His versatility and dedication made him a standout figure in the newsroom.

Spice FM and 'The Situation Room'

In 2019, Latiff returned to Standard Media Group and joined Spice FM, a new venture by the company.

He became one of the lead host of 'The Situation Room,' an uninterrupted morning talk show that delves into political commentary and national issues.

The show quickly gained popularity for its thought-provoking discussions and high-profile guests from the political and executive spheres.

Latiff, along with co-hosts C.T. Muga and Ndu Oko, has become a crucial part of the show's success.

Entrepreneurial ventures

Beyond his illustrious career in radio and TV, Latiff is an accomplished entrepreneur. He runs two digital agencies: Zeze Digital, a data-driven marketing, advertising, and training agency, and Zeze Tunes, a digital video content aggregator, digital rights manager, and distribution firm.

Spice FM morning show hosts, Ndu Okoh, CT Muga and Eric Latiff Pulse Live Kenya

Personal life

Despite his public persona, Latiff maintains a relatively private personal life. He is a devoted husband and father to one daughter, choosing to keep his family life away from the limelight.

Recent endeavours

Latiff's reputation as a seasoned journalist was further solidified when he co-moderated the 2022 presidential debate alongside Citizen TV’s Yvonne Okwara.