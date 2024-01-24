The sports category has moved to a new website.


Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi plans to live with his son from Jacque Maribe, despite comments made by his fiancée Lynne about his baby mama count.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi

Kenyan comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi has clarified statements made by his fiancée, Lynne Njihia, asserting that she is his only baby mama.

Omondi openly admitted that he is the biological father of media personality Jacque Maribe's son, and he has two children in total.

During the interview on Radio Jambo, Eric Omondi acknowledged that he and Jacque Maribe had discussed their son potentially living with him.

Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynn
Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynn Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lynne Njihia clarifies her marital status & reveals Eric Omondi's baby mama count

He expressed his commitment to teaching, raising, and living with his son, emphasising his responsibility as the child's father.

"Ni mtoto wangu, tulishaongea na Jacque na nitamchukua niishi na yeye. He is my son; I have two children. I will teach him, raise him, live with him; he is my child," declared Omondi.

Lynne Njihia, Eric Omondi's fiancée, had confidently declared herself as his only baby mama during a previous Q&A on her Instagram stories.

Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia
Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Responding to a question about whether she believed she was Omondi's sole baby mama, Lynne chuckled and affirmed, "No, I don't. He doesn't even know, he doesn't. I'm the only one. Mimi ndio niko."

During the Q&A session, Lynne was also asked about the possibility of expanding their family. She revealed that, at present, they have no immediate plans for another child. Lynn stated, "For now, mother of one, daddy of one period."

She brushed off concerns about their significant 19-year age difference, embracing the idea that love is love. The couple has been open about their relationship, and Lynne has consistently expressed her love and commitment to Eric Omondi.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The public dispute between Jacque Maribe and Eric Omondi regarding paternity has been ongoing since 2021, with both parties airing their grievances online. Maribe initially accused Omondi of being a deadbeat dad, leading to a series of public exchanges.

In June 2023, Maribe expressed frustration with Omondi for incorporating their parental issues into his comedy.

She called him a liar and emphasised her weariness of participating in the ongoing discussion about paternity.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Omondi, in response, requested a DNA test during a Milele FM interview, asserting that he was anticipating his first child with his pregnant girlfriend.

