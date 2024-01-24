Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

Omondi openly admitted that he is the biological father of media personality Jacque Maribe's son, and he has two children in total.

Eric Omondi admits he's farther to Jacque Maribe's son

During the interview on Radio Jambo, Eric Omondi acknowledged that he and Jacque Maribe had discussed their son potentially living with him.

He expressed his commitment to teaching, raising, and living with his son, emphasising his responsibility as the child's father.

"Ni mtoto wangu, tulishaongea na Jacque na nitamchukua niishi na yeye. He is my son; I have two children. I will teach him, raise him, live with him; he is my child," declared Omondi.

Lynne Njihia's declaration about Eric's baby mamas

Lynne Njihia, Eric Omondi's fiancée, had confidently declared herself as his only baby mama during a previous Q&A on her Instagram stories.

Responding to a question about whether she believed she was Omondi's sole baby mama, Lynne chuckled and affirmed, "No, I don't. He doesn't even know, he doesn't. I'm the only one. Mimi ndio niko."

During the Q&A session, Lynne was also asked about the possibility of expanding their family. She revealed that, at present, they have no immediate plans for another child. Lynn stated, "For now, mother of one, daddy of one period."

She brushed off concerns about their significant 19-year age difference, embracing the idea that love is love. The couple has been open about their relationship, and Lynne has consistently expressed her love and commitment to Eric Omondi.

Eric Omondi's feud with Jacque Maribe

The public dispute between Jacque Maribe and Eric Omondi regarding paternity has been ongoing since 2021, with both parties airing their grievances online. Maribe initially accused Omondi of being a deadbeat dad, leading to a series of public exchanges.

In June 2023, Maribe expressed frustration with Omondi for incorporating their parental issues into his comedy.

She called him a liar and emphasised her weariness of participating in the ongoing discussion about paternity.

