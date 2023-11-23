The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Amos Robi

Lynn while expressing her admiration for the daughter invited viewers to share their thoughts on who Princess Kyla resembles

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla
Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Comedian Eric Omondi and his girlfriend, Lynn Njihia, have taken to Lynn's YouTube channel to share an intimate glimpse of their four-month-old daughter, Princess Kyla Omondi.

Recommended articles

This reveal comes three months after the birth of the child, marking a momentous occasion for the couple.

In the video, the proud parents expressed their joy and admiration for their adorable daughter. Lynn, in particular, couldn't contain her affection, describing Kyla as the best thing that has ever happened in their lives.

The emotional connection between the parents and their newborn was palpable as they introduced Princess Kyla to the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

What adds a unique twist to Kyla's infancy is that, at just four months old, she has already secured a brand ambassadorship.

Eric Omondi's daughter Kyla Omondi
Eric Omondi's daughter Kyla Omondi Eric Omondi's daughter Kyla Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi's advice to Mungai Eve & Trevor on conception

Lynn Njihia, expressing her motherly pride, invited viewers to share their thoughts on who Princess Kyla resembles.

"You’re soooo perfect and adorable mama. Literally the best thing that has ever happened in mummy and daddy’s lives. We love you soooo much❤️. LEMME KNOW IN THE COMMENTS WHO YOU THINK KYLA LOOKS LIKE," wrote Lynne on her Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This joyous announcement comes after the couple faced a tragic miscarriage in late 2022.

Despite the heartbreak, Eric Omondi surprised Lynn Njihia with an epic gender reveal party in July 2023, as documented on his YouTube channel.

The couple's journey from sorrow to celebration is reflected in the public unveiling of Princess Kyla.

Interestingly, the comedian had initially set a playful condition for the reveal of his daughter's face - a demand of Sh50 million.

The reactions to this reveal have been diverse, as fans and well-wishers flood social media with their sentiments on Princess Kyla.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynn
Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynn Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

Below are some of the reactions:

jannet.nzioka A mixture of Lynne and erico 😍😍😍😍so perfect omg

seanbetsy Congratulations to your Kshs 50M baby gal

ADVERTISEMENT

mutheu517 Lynn🥰omondi ni cheeks tu

annsrobertah She def has the 2 of u in her face.... well time will tell.....#@firstborns at that age....hard to tell who is who though....❤️🔥 pretty doll princess

martindeankenya @ericomondi hapa hakuna haja ya DNA , Sasa umefanyaje Kibe , ungempatia content hata mtoi afanane Ruto

wangecidee She is so pretty 😍. Twin wa Eric @ericomondi @l.y.nn.e congratulations, you have a beautiful daughter

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya recalls how honesty cost him his job & lessons he learnt

Content creator Llewellyn Ouya recalls how honesty cost him his job & lessons he learnt

Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting woman after she requested a photo

Jamie Foxx accused of sexually assaulting woman after she requested a photo

Kenyans on X mourn designer who popularized Wajackoyah t-shirts

Kenyans on X mourn designer who popularized Wajackoyah t-shirts

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Davido shows off adorable twins for the first time as he turns 31

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Music distributor VerseOne Distribution employs AI to predict and track royalty advances

Music distributor VerseOne Distribution employs AI to predict and track royalty advances

Eve Mungai shares truth behind robbery incident linked to her 2nd house

Eve Mungai shares truth behind robbery incident linked to her 2nd house

Muhoozi denies blocking Bobi Wine from Royal Wedding

Muhoozi denies blocking Bobi Wine from Royal Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Bien Barasa and J.B Smoove

30 celebs who look like twins but are not related

Drae Frank

Kenyans on X mourn designer who popularized Wajackoyah t-shirts

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens