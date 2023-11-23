Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

This reveal comes three months after the birth of the child, marking a momentous occasion for the couple.

In the video, the proud parents expressed their joy and admiration for their adorable daughter. Lynn, in particular, couldn't contain her affection, describing Kyla as the best thing that has ever happened in their lives.

The emotional connection between the parents and their newborn was palpable as they introduced Princess Kyla to the world.

What adds a unique twist to Kyla's infancy is that, at just four months old, she has already secured a brand ambassadorship.

Eric Omondi's daughter Kyla Omondi

Lynn Njihia, expressing her motherly pride, invited viewers to share their thoughts on who Princess Kyla resembles.

"You’re soooo perfect and adorable mama. Literally the best thing that has ever happened in mummy and daddy’s lives. We love you soooo much❤️. LEMME KNOW IN THE COMMENTS WHO YOU THINK KYLA LOOKS LIKE," wrote Lynne on her Instagram.

This joyous announcement comes after the couple faced a tragic miscarriage in late 2022.

Despite the heartbreak, Eric Omondi surprised Lynn Njihia with an epic gender reveal party in July 2023, as documented on his YouTube channel.

The couple's journey from sorrow to celebration is reflected in the public unveiling of Princess Kyla.

Interestingly, the comedian had initially set a playful condition for the reveal of his daughter's face - a demand of Sh50 million.

The reactions to this reveal have been diverse, as fans and well-wishers flood social media with their sentiments on Princess Kyla.

Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the reactions:

jannet.nzioka A mixture of Lynne and erico 😍😍😍😍so perfect omg

seanbetsy Congratulations to your Kshs 50M baby gal

mutheu517 Lynn🥰omondi ni cheeks tu

annsrobertah She def has the 2 of u in her face.... well time will tell.....#@firstborns at that age....hard to tell who is who though....❤️🔥 pretty doll princess

martindeankenya @ericomondi hapa hakuna haja ya DNA , Sasa umefanyaje Kibe , ungempatia content hata mtoi afanane Ruto