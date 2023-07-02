The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Lynet Okumu

Jacque Maribe comes clean about status of her relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Media personality Jacque Maribe
Media personality Jacque Maribe

Media personality Jacque Maribe has taken to social media to address continuous rumors surrounding her relationships with Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT, Dennis Itumbi, and former Citizen TV journalist Sam Ogina.

In a series of Instagram stories on Friday 30, Maribe maintained that the two are her good friends and expressed her gratitude for their support during challenging times.

She clarified that she has never been romantically involved with Dennis Itumbi. She also expressed frustration over the unnecessary dragging of Ogina into the drama, emphasizing that they have never dated.

Jacque Maribe.
Jacque Maribe. Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Itumbi stands by Jacky Maribe's innocence in high-profile murder case

She requested that her friends, be left out of unnecessary drama.

“Road trip to heal the mind. And gratitude for sane friends. Also, let me clear the air here publicly. Leave my friends alone.

"How and why is my friend Sam Ogina being dragged into unnecessary drama? We have never dated. Just like you said I dated Dennis Itumbi. Aaaiih, surely, leave me alone,” Maribe wrote.

The speculation around Maribe's relationship status intensified earlier this year when she introduced Dennis Itumbi as her father's son-in-law in an Instagram story, sharing a photo of Itumbi with her father.

Media personality Jacque Maribe.
Media personality Jacque Maribe. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hii mwaka hatutaki kudanganywa – says fan after Jackie Maribe posted a photo with Dennis Itumbi

"Mr. Maribe @maribewamwangi and his son-in-law @dennisitumbi, no matter what anyone says, we remain family," Maribe's previous post reads.

Jacque Maribe also addressed claims that she denied Eric Omondi, her alleged baby daddy, the opportunity for a DNA test on their son.

Expressing her frustration, Maribe refuted these allegations and highlighted the unnecessary attention they have received.

She took offence with the comedian for discussing their private matters on social media.

Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi and their alleged son together
Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi and their alleged son together Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jacque Maribe speaks on getting back with Eric Omondi after her “taken” status raised eyebrows

"Nimechoka an hii ujinga. I've kept quiet for long. This liar called Eric should come correct and I come with receipts. I have resisted responding to this liar.

"He thinks parenting is part of his comedy. He lies about everything. Leave my name and my child out of your comedy Eric. I'm tired," Maribe wrote.

Meanwhile Eric Omondi said he would heed to Jacque's request. He promised to keep off from discussing anything about Jackie and her child.

