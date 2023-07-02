Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

In a series of Instagram stories on Friday 30, Maribe maintained that the two are her good friends and expressed her gratitude for their support during challenging times.

She clarified that she has never been romantically involved with Dennis Itumbi. She also expressed frustration over the unnecessary dragging of Ogina into the drama, emphasizing that they have never dated.

She requested that her friends, be left out of unnecessary drama.

“Road trip to heal the mind. And gratitude for sane friends. Also, let me clear the air here publicly. Leave my friends alone.

"How and why is my friend Sam Ogina being dragged into unnecessary drama? We have never dated. Just like you said I dated Dennis Itumbi. Aaaiih, surely, leave me alone,” Maribe wrote.

Jacque Maribe introduces Itumbi as her father's son-in-law

The speculation around Maribe's relationship status intensified earlier this year when she introduced Dennis Itumbi as her father's son-in-law in an Instagram story, sharing a photo of Itumbi with her father.

"Mr. Maribe @maribewamwangi and his son-in-law @dennisitumbi, no matter what anyone says, we remain family," Maribe's previous post reads.

Jacque Maribe responds after Eric Omondi's DNA test claims

Jacque Maribe also addressed claims that she denied Eric Omondi, her alleged baby daddy, the opportunity for a DNA test on their son.

Expressing her frustration, Maribe refuted these allegations and highlighted the unnecessary attention they have received.

She took offence with the comedian for discussing their private matters on social media.

"Nimechoka an hii ujinga. I've kept quiet for long. This liar called Eric should come correct and I come with receipts. I have resisted responding to this liar.

"He thinks parenting is part of his comedy. He lies about everything. Leave my name and my child out of your comedy Eric. I'm tired," Maribe wrote.