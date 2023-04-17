The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi challenges Ruto after rescuing stranded mothers at Pumwani Maternity

Amos Robi

Eric rescued the five new mothers who had been detained due to pending hospital bills

Comedian Eric Omondi has called on President William Ruto, to intervene and help mothers who have been detained at Pumwani Maternity Hospital due to unpaid bills.

Eric Omondi made this plea after he personally catered for the release of five new mothers who had been detained at the hospital.

According to Eric Omondi, the government should prioritize helping the less fortunate, such as the detained mothers, instead of paying high salaries to newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries.

He also pointed out that the government was spending billions of shillings on cars for the executive, while mothers were being detained at the hospital.

"We have released five new mothers who had been detained at Pumwani Maternity. Mr President before you pay 50 CAS's billions of shillings before the government buys brand new cars for the executive, please make an order for all mothers detained at Pumwani and across the country to be released," Eric Omondi said.

READ: Eric Omondi considers quitting 16-year-old comedy career

The comedian also reminded the president of his campaign promise to prioritize the needs of ordinary Kenyans, especially those who operate small businesses such as mama mboga and boda boda riders.

He also reminded the head of state that the government should be using public funds to cater to the needs of its citizens, not for the lavish lifestyles of a select few.

"Ulisema Serikali ni ya Mama mboga na Boda Boda. Watu wa boda boda wako Jela na mama mboga amefungiwa Pumwani," the comedian-turned-activist noted.

READ: Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

Over the past few weeks, Eric Omondi has been up in arms calling for a reduction in the cost of living which has hit many families hard. The new path Omondi has taken has seen him arrested four times and arraigned in court.

Omondi has also helped secure the release of petty offenders who could not raise cash for fines.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
