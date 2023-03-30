Eric Omondi considers quitting 16-year-old comedy career

Speaking in an interview with Ramogi TV on Wednesday night, the comedian explained that he has been in the industry for about 16 years and has done enough.

Omondi expressed concern about the tough economic times, saying that many people suffer and cannot afford basic needs.

He stated that he has been fortunate to have a voice and platform to entertain people for a long time.

"It is a serious time. We are in tough times. People are suffering, they are starving. They can't afford basic needs. Fortunately, God has given me a voice and platform.

I have also entertained people for a long time, 16 years in the comedy industry. That is enough time," Omondi said

No political affiliation

Omondi also addressed rumours that he is involved with a political party, clarifying that he is not part of any political outfit and is not being pushed or sponsored by anyone. He explained that he is doing this as Eric Omondi, an individual.

"Am doing this as Eric. I'm not part of any political outfit and not being pushed or sponsored by anyone," he said.

When asked if he plans to run for any political seat, Omondi replied that he does not need to be elected to push his agendas.

He believes that he has a large platform and does not need any support from politicians because he has made enough money for himself

Eric Omondi arrested

Eric Omondi made headlines when he was arrested while attempting to deliver people's CVS to Statehouse on March 28.

He and his team of Kenyan youths marched towards Statehouse, dragging a loaded cart suspected of being full of CVS labelled 'Statehouse express CVS.'