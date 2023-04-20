5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

Omondi is using his platform to help those in need, and his actions have not gone unnoticed.

From paying hospital bills to securing the release of detained individuals, Omondi is slowly becoming a household name for his kind acts.

Buying school uniforms for needy pupils

On April 19, 2023, Eric Omondi shared a video on his social media pages, showing him buying and gifting school uniforms to four needy pupils from Joash Olum Primary School.

Pulse Live Kenya

This act of kindness was widely praised on social media, with many people hailing Omondi for his generosity.

Paying off hospital bills

On Sunday, April 19, Omondi came to the aid of five mothers who were stranded at Pumwani Hospital in Nairobi.

These women had been unable to pay their hospital bills, leading to their detention at the facility. The comedian stepped in and paid off the bills, which led to the immediate release of five new mothers.

Fueling 250 motorcycles

On March 24, Eric Omondi showed his generosity to boda-boda riders in Lang'ata by fueling 250 motorbikes.

He explained that people in Kenya were suffering due to the high cost of living, with fuel and maize flour being the biggest culprits.

He hoped that the fuel would help alleviate some of their struggles and called on the government to lower fuel prices.

Intervening for release of prisoners

On March 22, Omondi secured the release of 22 men from Nairobi West Men's Prison. The comedian believes that their only crime was trying to provide for their families.

He also promised to release more men in the future and provided each of them with two packets of unga.

This came few days after he intervened to help Joyce Naserian, a sales lady who had been arrested and jailed for shouting in Nairobi's Central Business District and eight other young women from Langata Women Prison.

She could not pay the bail of Sh10,000, which led to her being sentenced to three months in prison. Omondi came to her rescue and paid her bail, allowing her to return home to her children.

Activism

Apart from his kind acts, Eric Omondi has been actively pushing for reforms in various sectors, including the lowering of the cost of living by the government.

