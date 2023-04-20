The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

Lynet Okumu

5 times Eric Omondi has proved he's the ultimate Kenyan philanthropist in 2023

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi is known for his funny jokes and hilarious skits, but in recent times, he has become known for something else – his philanthropic acts.

Recommended articles

Omondi is using his platform to help those in need, and his actions have not gone unnoticed.

From paying hospital bills to securing the release of detained individuals, Omondi is slowly becoming a household name for his kind acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 19, 2023, Eric Omondi shared a video on his social media pages, showing him buying and gifting school uniforms to four needy pupils from Joash Olum Primary School.

Eric Omondi buys school uniform for needy students
Eric Omondi buys school uniform for needy students Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi's statement concerning Kenya's economic state [Video]

This act of kindness was widely praised on social media, with many people hailing Omondi for his generosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, April 19, Omondi came to the aid of five mothers who were stranded at Pumwani Hospital in Nairobi.

These women had been unable to pay their hospital bills, leading to their detention at the facility. The comedian stepped in and paid off the bills, which led to the immediate release of five new mothers.

On March 24, Eric Omondi showed his generosity to boda-boda riders in Lang'ata by fueling 250 motorbikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that people in Kenya were suffering due to the high cost of living, with fuel and maize flour being the biggest culprits.

He hoped that the fuel would help alleviate some of their struggles and called on the government to lower fuel prices.

READ: Eric Omondi's act of kindness towards riders goes viral [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 22, Omondi secured the release of 22 men from Nairobi West Men's Prison. The comedian believes that their only crime was trying to provide for their families.

He also promised to release more men in the future and provided each of them with two packets of unga.

This came few days after he intervened to help Joyce Naserian, a sales lady who had been arrested and jailed for shouting in Nairobi's Central Business District and eight other young women from Langata Women Prison.

She could not pay the bail of Sh10,000, which led to her being sentenced to three months in prison. Omondi came to her rescue and paid her bail, allowing her to return home to her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from his kind acts, Eric Omondi has been actively pushing for reforms in various sectors, including the lowering of the cost of living by the government.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

His efforts have led to him being arrested twice and charged with creating public disturbance.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of Sultana series

Akothee opens up on rejecting billionaire's proposal

Akothee opens up on rejecting billionaire's proposal

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

Diamond issues special salary directive for Wasafi employees to mark Eid al-Fitr

Diamond issues special salary directive for Wasafi employees to mark Eid al-Fitr

5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35

Spotify's 'Beat School' spotlights Amapiano

Spotify's 'Beat School' spotlights Amapiano

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video