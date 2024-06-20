The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eric Omondi's message to anti-Finance Bill protestors

Amos Robi

Omondi is preparing to bury his younger brother Fred who died in a road accident

  • Despite preparing to bury his younger brother who died in a road accident, Omondi remains committed to the cause
  • Omondi has been a vocal critic of government policies and continues to rally support for the protests through social media
  • The protests against the Finance Bill have spread from Nairobi to various parts of Kenya, showcasing growing discontent among the citizens

Comedian turned activist Eric Omondi has expressed his unwavering support for Kenyans protesting against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Despite being absent from the protests Omondi's commitment to the cause remains steadfast.

Omondi is currently preparing to bury his younger brother, Fred, who tragically lost his life in a road accident.

Omondi, known for his vocal stance against government policies, has been a prominent figure in the ongoing protests.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

He has missed the recent demonstrations but continues to rally support through social media and other platforms.

"Tuko Pamoja. Go Soldiers. Wacha nimalize nikam," Omondi posted, showing his solidarity with the protestors.

His message was accompanied by a previous interview on Citizen TV where he passionately warned the government of the repercussions should the Finance Bill pass.

"I want to talk to the government of the day and the president, it is not going to be business as usual if the finance bill passes. The government will not have peace, we are going to go to the streets, these young people are going to rise up," said Omondi.

The protests, initially concentrated in Nairobi, have now spread to various parts of the country, including Mombasa, Eldoret, Kericho, Nakuru, Nyeri, and Kakamega, among others.

The widespread protests are a testament to the growing discontent among Kenyans regarding the Finance Bill 2024.

Over the past year, Eric Omondi has emerged as a leading voice in criticising government policies while also engaging in philanthropic efforts.

His activism has often put him at odds with authorities, leading to several arrests. Nevertheless, Omondi has remained undeterred in his mission to advocate for the rights of ordinary Kenyans.

The tragic loss of his brother Fred has undoubtedly been a significant personal blow. Fred’s remains will be airlifted to Kisumu on Friday, 28th June 2024, courtesy of the KUPA organisation, before being transported by road to Sega in Siaya County.

The late comedian Fred Omondi
The late comedian Fred Omondi The late comedian Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
The burial service and ceremony will take place on Saturday, 29th June 2024, at their family home in Sega, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
