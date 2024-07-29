The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eric Omondi seeks help to find mother of child who was Fred Omondi’s 'heart'

Lynet Okumu

Before his untimely death, Fred had publicly declared that he had one child, a daughter who he adored so much.

  • Fred Omondi publicly declared having one daughter whom he adored
  • Eric Omondi seeks help to find the mother of a girl in a photo with Fred
  • Fred's affectionate photo with the girl sparked speculation about their relationship

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has made an appeal to the public to help him find the mother of a young girl who appeared in a selfie with his late brother, Fred Omondi.

Eric shared his emotional quest, highlighting a touching moment between Fred and the little girl.

In a recent post, Eric Omondi shared a screenshot of an old photo posted by his late brother, Fred Omondi.

The late comedian Fred Omondi
The image, which shows Fred holding a little girl, was captioned by Fred as 'The love of his heart'.

The photo captured a tender moment between Fred and the girl, sparking speculation about their relationship.

While Fred did not explicitly state whether the girl was his daughter, his affectionate words hinted at a close bond.

Following Fred’s untimely death, Eric Omondi has turned to social media for assistance in locating the girl’s mother.

Eric Omondi appeals for information about the mother of child who was dear to his late brother Fred Omondi.
In an X post, Eric wrote, "I am looking for the mother of this child. Any leads will be appreciated" urging netizens to help him in his search.

Fred Omondi, who tragically lost his life in an accident on Kangundo Road on June 15, was known for keeping his personal life private.

He rarely discussed his relationships or children publicly. However, during Fred’s memorial service, Eric revealed that two women had already come forward, claiming to have children with Fred.

Eric urged anyone else who might have children with Fred to come forward before the burial.

"There are children at home who look like Mulamwah. Those people coming and saying they have Fred's children, please make sure they resemble Fred. Two have already arrived at home," Eric stated, highlighting the need for authenticity in these claims.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to his death, Fred Omondi had publicly acknowledged having two daughters. He was open about his fatherhood and made it clear that he had no intention of hiding his children.

The accident that claimed Fred Omondi's life occurred on the morning of June 15. He was involved in a collision on Kangundo Road while riding a motorcycle.

Lynet Okumu
