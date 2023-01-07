ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Amos Robi

The show will air on TV47 every Sunday

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi’s new TV show 'Talanta 47' is set to premiere on January 8, 2023

The show whose production began in late 2022 is a talent show which will be in a bid to hunt for fresh talent from across the country.

According to the comedian, the talents birthed from the search will be ventured into the industry where they will compete with established musicians.

“From Machakos Straight to Eldoret. We have been in Machakos looking for New Fresh Talent and I can't wait for you to see what we have.

READ: 12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

“We will visit the 47 Counties until we find the perfect Musicians to compete and represent us Internationally juu hapa Kenya currently there are no musicians just COMPLACENT, CONTENTED LOCAL Artists who would rather argue than put in work. We are ACTION ORIENTED and we will Resurrect the INDUSTRY by all means,” Eric said.

The show will air on TV47 and will start in Kiambu county.

The show comes at a time when the comedian has been up in wars with Kenyan musicians saying the local music industry has been dormant.

Eric Omondi is also pushing for the passing of the law that will force media stations to play 75% Kenyan content.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

READ: Eric Omondi defends himself after accusations of neglecting Simple Boy

The comedian has exuded confidence that current administration will support his propasal.

On October 19, Omondi was pictured outside the Senate premises holding a briefcase that he said contained the dreams, ambitions, and hopes of the youthful talents in the country.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
