Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

The show whose production began in late 2022 is a talent show which will be in a bid to hunt for fresh talent from across the country.

According to the comedian, the talents birthed from the search will be ventured into the industry where they will compete with established musicians.

“From Machakos Straight to Eldoret. We have been in Machakos looking for New Fresh Talent and I can't wait for you to see what we have.

“We will visit the 47 Counties until we find the perfect Musicians to compete and represent us Internationally juu hapa Kenya currently there are no musicians just COMPLACENT, CONTENTED LOCAL Artists who would rather argue than put in work. We are ACTION ORIENTED and we will Resurrect the INDUSTRY by all means,” Eric said.

The show will air on TV47 and will start in Kiambu county.

The show comes at a time when the comedian has been up in wars with Kenyan musicians saying the local music industry has been dormant.

Eric Omondi is also pushing for the passing of the law that will force media stations to play 75% Kenyan content.

Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian has exuded confidence that current administration will support his propasal.