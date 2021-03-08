Comedian Eric Omondi’s Wife Material season 2 is gearing up for a start after 8 contestants from Uganda and Tanzania landed in the country on Monday, ready to be part of the show.

The self-proclaimed 'President of Comedy in Africa' revealed in an Instagram post that the show is set to start today 8th March.

For the second season, the show will feature 15 contestants from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Season One

Wife Material climaxed with a wedding between Eric and Band Beca’s Carol who emerged as the winner of the first season.

Weeks later, Omondi disclosed that #WifeMaterial was a choreographed and Scripted Entertainment show. Adding that the show was a brainchild of his entertainment company aimed at reintroducing BandBeca into the music industry.

“DISCLAIMER: Wife Material was a choreographed and Scripted Entertainment show” shared Eric Omondi.

Mutua Vs Eric

At the end of the first season, the comedian said the program was a taste of what Big Tyme Entertainment and Eric Omondi Studio had to offer. Season 2 contestants have already taken to social media to announce their entry into the show.

Uganda is being represented by; Naditor, Diana Birungi, Raphaela Sibella Nsiimire and Sumaiyah; Tanzania- Singer Gigy Mama, Suzan Faustine, Kyler jeycman and Bertha while Kenya has Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco and Manzi wa Kibera.

Kenya Film Classification Board boss, Ezekiel Mutua, had last year called for the arrest of the comedian accusing him of “running a brothel” and that Omondi is using the show to exploit girls.