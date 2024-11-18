The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Did Guardian Angel get 2nd wife? Esther Musila reacts to claims hubby has a child

Lynet Okumu

Esther Musila, wife of gospel singer Guardian Angel has reacted to claims that her husband had secretly married a second wife and even fathered a child. In a past conversation, Guardian Angel said he would gracefully embrace opportunity to have a child with his wife, but he also accepts the possibility that it might not happen.

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila
  • Esther Musila responds to rumors about her husband secretly marrying a second wife and having a child.
  • Rumors sparked by a comment on one of Esther Musila's posts led to her humorous reactions.
  • Guardian Angel in the past, expressed his genuine affection for his wife, emphasising that she means more to him than just someone to give him children.

Esther Musila, wife of gospel singer Guardian Angel has reacted to claims that her husband had secretly married a second wife and even fathered a child.

The rumour emerged after a netizen left a comment on one of her posts, sparking a reaction from the singer’s wife.

The rumour began after Esther Musila shared a video of herself and her husband dancing to his new song.

Gospel singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila
Gospel singer Guardian Angel with his wife Esther Musila

READ: Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

In the TikTok video, Guardian Angel was seen in a matching pantsuit, while Esther looked stylish in a short denim dress paired with brown stockings and knee-high leather boots.

The couple appeared joyful as they sang and danced together to Guardian's new song, 'Mimi Ndiye Yule'.

However, one fan, under the handle @Joyline Adhiambo Joyce, left a comment on Esther’s post.

The comment read: "I heard hubby secretly got married to a second wife who is now pregnant."

Esther, however, did not take the comment seriously. With a sense of humour, she responded to the fan’s claim, laughing and saying: “It’s now you’re finding out? You will come so that we carry the baby.”

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
READ: Reason Guardian Angel & Esther Musila moved in together, 2 weeks after meeting

In another video, Esther was dancing alone, and once again, a fan commented on the post with another claim.

The fan, who was curious about the couple’s relationship, questioned: "Naskia umeletewa second wife" (I hear you’ve been brought a second wife).

Esther responded with a laugh, saying: "Naskia pia" (I’ve also heard). Her humorous reply seemed to deflect the question and was likely meant to show that she wasn’t taking the rumour seriously.

Esther’s ability to laugh off these claims indicates her confidence and shows that she’s unfazed by baseless speculation.

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel

READ: Guardian Angel, Esther Musila's savage response to critics over babies

Guardian Angel - If I get opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God

In the face of heavy backlash and criticism from the public, Guardian Angel and his wife have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other and their unconventional choices.

Guardian Angel's genuine affection for his wife shines through as he proclaims that she means more to him than just someone to give him children.

In a previous conversation, Guardian Angel said he would gracefully embrace opportunity to have a child with his wife, but he also accepts the possibility that it might not happen.

"The best part about my marriage is that I love to be in my marriage. I love to love my wife. She means more to me than something to give me children. If I get an opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I'll thank God, if I don't its okay." he said.

Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel
Esther Musila and hubby Guardian Angel

His outlook on life and marriage is one of acceptance and trust in God's plan. He cherishes the children from his wife's previous relationships as a part of their life and embraces the joy they bring.

"My wife has children that are part of my life. There are people who have gotten the opportunity to get married and have children but they're not happy in their relationships," he said.

Esther Musila has 3 kids form her previous marriage.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
