How affair with married man almost ruined life of ex-Kiss TV presenter

Amos Robi

The former presenter narrated how she left her father's house to move in with the man who said he was divorcing his wife

Former Kiss TV presenter Angeline Wanjeri opened up on how a relationship with a married man became one of her biggest mistakes that almost ruined her life.

Speaking in an episode of the Lynn Ngugi show, Wanjeri who hosted the 'After-Burn' show alongside DJ KymNickdee, said she got into the relationship with the man despite being aware he had a family.

Deep in love, the 38-year-old said she left her father's home and moved in with the man who had told her that he would divorce his wife.

"During my 8-year stay at Radio Africa, I got into a relationship with a married man, I knew of his marital status a bit later but I didn't care.

"I left home, I didn't leave in a good way and my dad just said I release you, God bless you and we didn't talk for two years." she said in the interview.

Angeline revealed the relationship cost her friends, made her lose credibility at work and even saw her slowly slide into depression.

The relationship, which she described as toxic, however crumbled and forced her to go back to the man whose house he had left, her father.

Her father was adamant to pick her calls and only answered after numerous attempts which saw her break down while asking for forgiveness.

Her father then rented her an apartment which she struggled to pay rent for before he eventually bought her one to get rid of the rent issues.

She faced more financial challenges but is today trying to steadily rise again and make up for the mistakes she made.

Wanjeri also noted the love her father has towards her, adding that he came to her rescue even when she made mistakes.

"How I treated my dad and how he consistently showed up for me is what real love truly is," a teary Wanjeri said.

She further revealed her father bought her content creation equipment and affirmed her support for her.

Wanjeri said she is further taking charge of her spiritual well-being and trying to make things work with her family.

